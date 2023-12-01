Chief Advanced Designer
Are you passionate about imagining and influencing the future through groundbreaking design? Do you want to bring Volvo Group and our truck brands as our other business areas into the future? Would you want to be in the forefront of truly innovative, circular, modular, zero emission, autonomous and effortless vehicles and experiences? Do you have an innovative, efficiency and first principles mindset? Are you driven by showing what the future could be through bottom-up designs and visual storytelling?
At Volvo Group Design within GTT (Group Trucks Technology), we are now looking for a Chief Advanced Designer to join our dynamic and ambitious Advanced Design Team. You will play a crucial role in analyzing, designing and communicating our future products by bringing Designs point of view when creating concepts for product experiences, vehicle architectures/platforms and larger transportation solution. The ability to create fundamentally innovative products, solving larger business objectives explained through sketches and virtual/physical models are key to constructive dialogues, inspiration and decision making.
Your new colleagues
In this position you will be part of an Advanced Design Team within a larger global design organization spanning sites in Sweden, US and France. Your team is dedicated contributors of future product architectures, technologies, experiences and larger eco-systems with the objectives of creating the most safe, sustainable, efficient and peace of mind transport solution products. We are a collective of proud, curious and experienced physical and digital designers caring about our future customers usage, transportation and business needs through innovative concepts and platforms. The Advanced Design Teams role is to bring Designs insights, intentions, and requirements into the cooperation with Vehicle Engineering, CAST (Common Architecture & Shared Technologies) & Platform Development and Brands & Businesses.
We take on exciting challenges within a positive and constructive atmosphere where team cooperation, different perspectives and doing your best are highly valued.
What will you do?
As Chief Advanced Designer, you will have the responsibility for designing tangible vehicle exteriors and interiors based on future customer needs, visions, engineering prerequisites etc. These designs in large and small will clearly communicate Designs intentions to platform development in various activities within GTT.
You will lead, guide, and support highly skilled and motivated colleagues in a multidisciplinary Design team together with relevant internal and external stakeholders as well as external partners.
The position has three principal areas of responsibility:
• Advanced Vehicle Design - Explore various design concepts and the synergies and consequences given the defined design space and engineering prerequisites. This includes Exterior and Interior design as well as other parts of the entire vehicles.
• Architecture and Platform contribution - Be part of a team which overarching goal is to push the limit, set the agenda and be very specific about what is the future platform ingredients and their relationships. This will cover areas as versatility, modularity, circularity and longevity.
• Advanced Design communication - It's of the highest importance to paint a larger picture of future customer contexts, use cases, future transportation solutions, business landscape and larger eco-system where the future physical vehicles on different horizons will operate.
You will also
• Work totally integrated with the Chief Design Architect turning all stones and help communicate Design intentions, Concepts and Visions to engineering collaborators.
• Represent the Advanced Design Team in presentations to Design Management Team and multiple GTT workshops and decision forums.
• Work closely with our truck Brand Design Directors to identify and secure future product needs and new possibilities.
• Make occasional Advanced deep dives in other Volvo Group Business areas and Joint ventures.
• Constantly inspire and challenge our global Design organization and the larger Volvo Group through daring and appealing vehicle designs and future transportation scenarios visualizations.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
As an accomplished Industrial/Transportation designer, you bring an insatiable drive to innovate and create novel concepts. With a Bachelor's degree or higher in Design and over a decade of experience in Vehicle Design within Automotive or Transportation design departments, you possess a wealth of knowledge. Your familiarity with tools like Alias, Blender, and Photoshop allows you to effectively communicate new designs and solutions. Additionally, your interest and experience in VR/XR for collaboration and decision-making enhance your profile. Your approach involves challenging the status quo, thinking beyond the obvious, and maintaining a positive "we-can-do-it" attitude.
Your confidence in spearheading activities within and outside your organization is notable. Your expertise lies not only in design but also in understanding how it influences appearance, proportions, ergonomics, and engineering prerequisites for future product development. Managing complex tasks while visualizing the bigger picture is second nature to you. Moreover, your exceptional communication and presentation skills, fueled by a passion for inspiring and influencing others through both facts and visionary ideas, round out your professional profile.
What is our offer to you?
Volvo Group Design is the key function within Volvo Group to imagine future products, connect the dots between user/customer needs, tech streams and business objectives by forming future product experiences virtually and physically far into the future. By being part of GTT everything will be part of CAST (Common Architecture and Shared Technologies) to ensure the modularity and flexibility of tomorrows products. We always encourage people to take individual responsibility and we offer exciting and challenging assignments in a highly innovative and complex environment.We strongly believe that high performance comes from a collaborative, inclusive and playful environment. Så ansöker du
