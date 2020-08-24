Chief Accountant to WirelessCar - Incluso AB - Redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg

Incluso AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg2020-08-24Incluso is now looking for a senior Chief Accountant to join WirelessCar AB as a consultant in Gothenburg.As Chief Accountant you will be responsible for the accounting records and their accuracy including to ensure and execute local accounting, financial management and compliance for all legal entities. You are also to ensure completion of all statutory and compliance reporting, which will include consolidation of our client. Together with our clients Business Controller, you will steer the day to day work within Finance in close cooperation with the CFO.As Chief Accountant, you will also coordinate and facilitate the audit work. You will have the freedom to design the work methods and best way of working that you believe our client and our Finance team will benefit from.As a person you are curious, innovative and an analytical problem solver. You have a structured mindset, detail oriented and are highly organised.Tasks:Ensure and execute local accounting, financial management and compliance for all legal entities.Ensure accurate and timely consolidated financial reporting and compliance.Manage and develop processes and optimal utilization connected to both local accounting, reporting and consolidation.Develop, implement and maintain policies, guidelines and instructions for reporting purposes in accordance with internal and external requirements.Prepare and distribute financial reports to meet management demands and external requirements.In the role you will be functional responsible for the accounting function towards staff in Sweden and our clients partners in China and USA.Required Skills:Worked within financial accounting for more than 8 yearsHigh knowledge of working with annual reportsExcellent interpersonal and have great relationship skillsGood experience working with many areas of responsibilities.Proficient in Microsoft tools and SAP S/4 HANAStart date: ASAPDuration: March - April 2021, or until the audit work for 2020 has been completedWorkload: 100 %Language: Swedish & EnglishPlease apply ASAP with your CV since we will review the applications on an ongoing basis. For any questions please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.2020-08-24Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-23Incluso AB5331677