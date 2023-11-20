Chief Accountant & Financial Controller Consolidation
Financial Controller Consolidation Volvo Energy BA & Chief Accountant Volvo Energy AB
Volvo Energy
Volvo Energy is the newest business area within Volvo Group with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is the function in Group Reporting Tax & Control (part of Group Finance) with responsibility to secure that financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions and legal entities. FCA is also a global service provider through Accounting Services with process efficient, standardized service deliveries supporting local finance. FCA employs 1400+ people in 50+ countries.
FCA Group & Sweden is the part of FCA with responsibility for financial performance reporting for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions and legal entities based in Sweden.
Position description - what you will do:
We are looking for a person in a combined role as Financial Controller Consolidation for Volvo Energy BA and Chief Accountant for the legal entity Volvo Energy AB.
In the Financial Controller role, you will take on the task to work with the consolidated financial perspective and financial reporting for Volvo Energy BA. In this position you will be working in close collaboration with other FCA colleagues around the world, the finance and business control function of Volvo Energy BA and Group Accounting. By collaborating cross functionally you secure the quality in both the operational- and legal dimensions.
In addition, you will manage the global Volvo Energy accounting areas, meaning that you will drive synergies and best practice in the global Volvo Energy accounting organization as well as accounting related demands on the Business organization. You will also support local Chief Accountants in Volvo Energy related matters.
In the Chief Accountant role you are responsible for the accounting records and accuracy within the legal entity Volvo Energy AB. The purpose is to provide both internal and external parties with meaningful, accurate and timely legal entity financial information. The Chief Accountant should ensure completion of all statutory and compliance reporting for the legal entity that he/she represents. As a Chief Accountant you drive change for your respective legal entity accounting areas together with an extensive network of people throughout Volvo.
We can offer you an interesting position in a team of highly skilled colleagues with a positive attitude in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. The role will also give a great opportunity to be part of Volvo Energy's growth journey managing new accounting topics connected to new business models related to battery second life, infrastructure etc., which will create a competitive edge for you. This is a social job and you will have the opportunity to work in close co-operation with many different parts of Volvo Group. You will report to the Head of FCA GTT & VAS and work closely together with the Head of Finance and business control function at Volvo Energy and be part of the Finance, Strategy and Risk Management team at Volvo Energy.
Areas of responsibility:
Prepare the monthly closing for Volvo Energy BA to secure that the financial information is accurate, timely and quality assured.
Secure an overall alignment of operational results to business decisions within Volvo Energy BA
Develop and prepare various Volvo Energy BA financial statement performance reports and Ad-Hoc reports.
Prepare the Volvo Energy BA financial reports for Business Review meetings and Quarterly Review meetings in co-operation with the Head of finance and business control function.
Work with projects to support financial deliveries.
Responsible for accounting records within Volvo Energy AB and to provide both internal and external parties with accurate and timely legal entity financial information.
Responsible for compliance and statutory reporting in time, e.g., managing Volvo Energy AB annual report process.
Responsible for driving development of the accounting process, aiming to increase efficiency and effectiveness in our ways of working, including effective use of tools.
Ensure high quality of the internal control environment.
Up to date with changes in accounting policies and reporting requirements and to secure implementation and compliance.
Contacts with internal and external stakeholders, such as Group Accounting, Group Tax, external auditors, etc.
You, your skills and qualifications:
You have a business-oriented mindset and enjoy working in an international and flexible environment and strive to improve the workflow and processes.
University degree in Business Administration or similar education and minimum of five years of advanced experience in the field of accounting.
Understanding of accounting topics relevant for Volvo Energy like revenue recognition, residual values, financial/operational leases, industrial accounting and Swedish GAAP.
Proactive, solution-oriented with integrity and business partner mindset, striving to add value to the business.
Analytical, structured, ability to prioritize and work independently with strong commitment to get things done.
Excellent communication and presentations skills.
Fluent in written and spoken Swedish and English is required. No exceptions.
Excellent skills in SAP R/3 and Microsoft Office.
Knowledge of Swedish Companies Act and Swedish Tax regulations.
Knowledge of VGCS and Power BI/Qlik is an advantage.
In this role you will be a functional leader. Key success factors are leadership skills, team-player contributing to a positive atmosphere, networking skills, proactivity and high analytical skills. Interviews will very likely start before deadline of this advertisement.
City/Town: Göteborg
Travel: Occasionally
For further information please contact:
Anders Parsbäck, Director FCA GTT, VAS & VE, phone, +46 739 028630
Cecilia Celestian, HR Business Partner Financial Control & Accounting, phone +46 739 023615
