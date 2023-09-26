Chemical Process Safety Leader
Cytiva Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2023-09-26
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
Cytiva is expanding its Technical Support organization to further strengthen our large-scale chemical manufacturing operations. Once complete, the Technical Office team will consist of a number of engineers with the experience and skills to lead the manufacturing organization on its path to fulfil the customer need of high-quality product.
As Chemical Process Safety Leader at Cytiva, you will work closely with functions such as quality assurance, validation, maintenance, project managers and EHS to support this expansion. In this role, you will support the growing organization with technical competence on how to design and build safe and efficient chemical processes. If you are passionate about equipment and process safety and want to make a difference in the life sciences industry, we want to hear from you!
What you'll do
Support the manufacturing organization with expertise in the areas of Chemical Manufacturing Processes, Chemical Engineering, and System Design.
Create and implement design principles and specifications to be used in CAPEX projects.
Establish ways of working that facilitate project execution and maintenance.
Provide your experience and subject matter expertise as an individual while working as part of a team to ensure good design.
Contribute to building a sustainable, efficient, and supportive technical support organization within the company.
Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards related to process safety.
Who you are
Engineering degree within Chemical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Chemistry, Computational Mathematics, or similar. Alternatively, you have extensive work life experience from similar roles within the process industry.
Knowledgeable Engineer or Project Manager with experience working within the Medical Device, Pharma, Fine Chemicals, Oil & Gas, or Food industry.
Experience with process hazard analysis and risk assessment methodologies.
Subject matter expertise within ATEX, Chemical Process Safety and/or Process Technology is desired.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is required for this role.
To be successful in this role, you should be an effective problem solver with excellent communication and networking skills as the role requires frequent interactions with various stakeholders across the organization. In addition, we're looking for an engaged and self-motivated individual with a strong sense of structure and customer-focus to be able to take ownership and drive projects to design and build safe and efficient chemical processes that add value to our customers.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application, October 15th. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Ulf Winter at ulf.winter@cytiva.com
.
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8144382