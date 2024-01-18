Chemical operators to EasyMining!
EasyMining is now looking for two chemical operators to join their team in Uppsala. The position suits you who have a degree from the field of chemistry and want to help create a more sustainable future by taking care of the world 's resources.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Easymining is part of the Ragn-Sells Group and works with new technologies that use chemical solutions to close nutrient cycles and create new circular material flows in an effective and commercial way. Their technologies include:
• phosphorus recovery from ashes of combusted sludge,
• a process that can reduce the energy requirement for treating nitrogen-containing wastewater by recovering the nitrogen in form of commercial products,
• as well as a process for extraction of salts from fly ash from household waste incineration.
EasyMining is now looking for two operators to participate in a project where they are developing chemical processes for nutrient recovery. You will be part of their R&D department and work closely together with your colleagues in running the experiments. The project is for six months initially, and you will be hired as a consultant for Academic Work.
You are offered
• To be part of a company working to make the world a better place
• A workplace with a strong sense of community where they have fun together
• Great opportunities for development for you who are in the beginning of your career
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Running experiments in EasyMining's lab with a safety-first perspective
• Handling of chemicals in a safe manner
• Provide documentation
• Cleaning of equipment
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A university or college degree in the field of chemistry
• Good written and spoken English skills
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience of similar lab work
To succeed and thrive in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Unprestigious
• Quality-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about EasyMining here! Ersättning
