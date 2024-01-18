Chemical Operator to Innovation Company!
About the role
We at Wrknest are currently helping our client to find two Chemical Operators to their site in Uppsala. The company specializes in pioneering technologies utilizing chemical solutions to efficiently and commercially close nutrient cycles, fostering new circular material flows. Their technologies include:
• Recovery of phosphorus from the ashes generated by combusted sludge.
• A process designed to curtail the energy consumption in treating nitrogen-containing wastewater by reclaiming nitrogen in the form of marketable products.
• An innovative process for extracting salts from fly ash produced through household waste incineration.
As a Chemical Operator you will actively contribute to a project dedicated to developing chemical processes for nutrient recovery. As a vital part of the Research and Development (R&D) department, you will collaborate closely with your peers in conducting experiments.
It's not a direct hire; it is a contract for an initial period of 6 months. You will be employed by us at Wrknest, but will be working at the client's site.
Your future tasks
The role involves conducting experiments in the laboratory with a strong emphasis on safety. This includes starting reactors based on updated recipes, monitoring various flows, and ensuring proper equipment functioning. Additionally, responsibilities encompass handling chemicals safely, conducting equipment cleaning, and taking samples. Collaborating closely with R&D engineers, the role involves supporting various tasks to contribute to the overall experimentation process. Detailed documentation of the procedures, including flow measurements, is a key aspect of the role. Using predefined documents, you will write down information to maintain accurate records.
We're looking for you who
• Have good knowledge and understanding of chemistry
• Communicates fluently in english, both written and spoken
• Are quality-oriented
• Work well in teams
Preffered qualifications:
•
A bachelor degree in the field of chemistry
• Previous experience from similar role
In this process, we place great importance on your personal qualities as they are crucial to your success in the role and within the company. We understand that one cannot know everything from the start, but you should have a willingness to learn! Therefore, we are looking for someone who is quality oriented, unprestigious and cooperative. As an individual, you are also detail-oriented in your work and service-minded in your interactions with customers and colleagues.
Further information
Start: February
Location: Uppsala, Sweden
Type of employment: Contract, initial employment of 6 months
Please apply as soon as possible as we are conducting ongoing evaluations.
Om Wrknest
At Wrknest, we do things differently. We believe in constantly daring to explore new possibilities and think innovatively. When we started, it was to challenge old ways of recruiting.
We live in a time of rapid digital development, where knowledge needs continuous renewal to stay relevant. Therefore, the ability to adapt quickly is crucial. This is why, during recruitment, we don't solely focus on a candidate's CV. Instead, we consider the overall potential and offer individually tailored upskilling. This way, we can swiftly match the knowledge requirements that exist at the moment. Learn more at www.wrknest.se
