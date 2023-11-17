Chemical Engineer
2023-11-17
Chemical Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a chemical engineer within Materials and Chemistry department you will be part of R&D projects covering not only new product development but also green transition initiatives and root cause analysis for existing fleet of machines serviced and maintained by Siemens Energy AB.
You will collaborate with customer site support and sales teams to resolve any site related queries. In your role you will measure, study and document the chemical properties of different lubricants, coolants, cooling waters, materials for direct carbon capture initiative, conventional and green fuels, etc. in use at the company.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Work closely with the material development team and other material experts within the organization to develop process diagrams and technical specifications and thereby be an integral part of green transition projects such as direct carbon capture and many more.
* Play a vital role in retaining good customer relations and deliver on the promise of reliability of our machines and services.
* Be a part of developing our trending product line - industrial heat pumps.
* Playing a key role by offering chemistry knowledge and expertise to internal projects and ongoing root cause analysis.
* Spread awareness about chemicals and the chemical engineering domain in the organization, by conducting training in different areas within chemical engineering.
What You Bring
* Minimum a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering, Petroleum Engineering or similar.
* A minimum of 2 years' experience within analytical chemistry practice or similar experience.
* Broad knowledge or interest in REACH
* A background in polymeric materials, and both organic and inorganic chemistry is a strong merit.
* Curiosity about new developments in the field and the willingness to learn and adopt new advancements in projects. You show dedication and a problem-solving approach to achieve successful results.
* Maintaining good interpersonal relationships and self-management skills.
* Easy to adapt, a good communicator with command over English and Swedish.
About the Team
Your closest colleagues are one senior chemistry engineer and one junior contractor and in the same team there are also materials- engineers, specialists, and technicians.
We are a diverse team with a strong emphasis on work/life balance, group dynamics and learning from each other! You will work close to our products and in collaboration with engaged colleagues internationally specific to this domain.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
