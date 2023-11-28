Chemical Engineer - Battery Cell Process & Equipment Engineering
Are you a driven engineer with a great interest in battery technology? Step into the world of Battery Cell Process & Equipment Engineering and be part of a team that's shaping the future of technology and innovation!
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for Chemical Engineers to join our Engineering team.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Engineering team is coalition of specialists, engineers and technical project managers across a broad range of technical disciplines. Together they work toward the shared goal of scaling and industrializing the production of our lithium-ion battery technology that will help Volvo Cars transform into a pure electric car manufacturer. The team is currently focused on designing, planning and equipping a world class Gigafactory in time for start of production in 2026.
Embarking on this journey with our team is your gateway to an ever-expanding industry, where you'll play a pivotal role in a dynamic and evolving landscape. Surrounded by a wealth of experienced senior engineers, you'll benefit from mentorship and knowledge-sharing with battery experts from across the globe. Your path here is marked by continuous learning, personal development, and exciting career prospects within a thriving sector!
What you will do
In this role you will be part of our Engineering team, working as a Chemical Engineer specializing in the Electrode & Process Utilities area. You will collaborate with suppliers and be part of a cross-functional NOVO team to deliver the detailed design of cutting-edge equipment and bring it up to speed. This position will allow you to gain a deep understanding of a cutting-edge battery cell manufacturing equipment design and experience the hands-on elements of commissioning and ramp-up.
Key responsibilities:
- Conduct thorough design reviews of P&IDs, Process Flow Diagrams, HAZOPs and FMEAs to ensure the safety and efficiency of the manufacturing processes.
- Develop mass and energy balances for the processes and check or size equipment.
- Collaborate with the cell design team to integrate and industrialize electrode and utilities processes effectively into the battery cell manufacturing system.
- Develop and optimize manufacturing processes for electrode materials to meet production requirements while maintaining high-quality standards.
- Ensure the efficient and sustainable use of energy resources within the manufacturing environment.
As we get closer to the commissioning and ramp-up of the factory you will also work with:
- Machine Performance Analysis: Monitor and analyze the performance of machinery and equipment during the commissioning and ramp-up phases.
- Operation of Machinery: Oversee the operation of machinery and manufacturing processes during the commissioning and ramp-up phases, making necessary adjustments to ensure optimal performance.
- Data Analysis: Utilize data analysis techniques to identify areas for improvement and implement process enhancements during the commissioning and ramp-up phases.
- Quality Analysis: perform testing of samples to ensure quality requirements are being achieved.
- Testing documentation: responsible for compiling the relevant reports and documentation.
Your background
We believe that you are a curious and persistent team player with an interest to develop your skills in Battery Cell Manufacturing. You approach problem-solving with a "can-do" attitude, you are disciplined and thrive in a fast-paced environment. We believe that you have:
- BCs or MSc in Chemical-, Mechanical- or equivalent Engineering degree
- Experience and interest in equipment design, process development and commissioning
- Proficiency in Swedish language, both writing and verbally
- Very good English, additional languages are a plus
Merit if you have:
- Experience in any of the following tools: Aspen HYSYS, AutoCad, Matlab
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
