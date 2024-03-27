Cheif Information Security Officer
2024-03-27
Job Description
As the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) / Information Security Expert, you will work closely with our clients to develop and implement tailored security solutions that meet their needs and expectations. You will serve as a trusted advisor and leader in information security and support our clients in their efforts to improve their security culture and protect their digital assets.
Responsibilities
Conduct security assessments and risk analyses to identify and evaluate our clients' security needs and challenges.
Develop and implement tailored security strategies and programs to meet our clients' unique requirements and goals.
Lead and support our clients' information security teams and serve as an expert resource for security-related issues.
Conduct security training and workshops to raise awareness and understanding of security issues among our clients' personnel.
Continuously monitor and evaluate our clients' security programs to ensure compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and best practices.
Collaborate with our clients' executive teams and boards to report on security status and propose improvement actions.
Requirements
A bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field; advanced degrees or professional certifications (e.g., CISSP, CISM, CRISC) are desirable.
Experience working as a consultant in the information security field, with a proven ability to understand and meet clients' needs.
Deep knowledge of security principles, standards, and technologies, as well as the ability to apply them in various client environments.
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical topics to a non-technical audience.
Strong leadership skills with the ability to inspire and motivate team members and clients.
How to apply
If you are passionate about information security and want to make a meaningful difference in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you! Please submit your CV and a cover letter (in Swedish or English) describing your relevant experience and why you are the perfect candidate for the position to: info@compliance.se
