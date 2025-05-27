Chefskock till en restaurang med härlig atmosfär!
Hirely AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Knivsta
, Strängnäs
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för erfarna kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
What is Cane Rum Society? A fusion of Authentic Caribbean cuisine and Rums from around the world served in a laid-back & friendly environment here in Stockholm.
Our mission? To bring a unique dining and drinking experience for people who are searching for this type of cuisine, spirit, culture, atmosphere, and togetherness.
Who are you?
As Head Chef you have the highest role in leading a small kitchen team, where you are both present in daily operations when the need calls for it, as well as having a sense of responsibility with a comprehensive approach to food preparation, presentation, quality and finances within the kitchen department. It means being a committed and present leader who loves to lead the kitchen team daily as well as planning ahead and evaluating backwards.
You must have some experience in Caribbean cuisine in preparation and cooking techniques with the potential to push boundaries and elevate the cuisine.
You are someone who can help and assist the owner/general manager in the smooth running of the business in their absence.
You are responsible and driven as you have planning, costs, and profit responsibility.
You want and can analyze results, prices, products and proactively forge plans for how we can develop and become better.
You recruit new employees and understand the importance of giving everyone new the best introduction to the company.
What are the overall expectations and responsibilities of the role?
Monthly budget meetings & fixed costs of goods targets in keeping with forecast sales figures.
Use of menu engineering, pricing and portion size of products to achieve a high and stable profit margin.
Purchasing and the entire kitchen economy, it is evaluated against the work budget and sales reports. You make sure that goods are ordered and that it is always done with a keen awareness of costs.
Reconciliations against RAM agreements with suppliers on an ongoing basis.
Setting up and following through on the logistics of orders and deliveries.
Ongoing development of products and awareness of what the business needs or would grow out of.
Your staff when it comes to management, training, and staffing against budget, and you plan operation and production in a way that works and is cost effective.
Daily/weekly cleaning routines, compliance, evaluation, and hygiene checks.
Ensuring that staff are well aware of what hygiene work entails, and they must keep their workstations tidy at all times & clean as they go.
Ensuring that routines are established, adhered to and revised when necessary.
All recipe maintenance, revision and compliance and must be able to present to the owner/general manager when required to do so.
You are responsible for collaborating on an ongoing basis with the owner/general manager about menu development and continuously have a dialogue regarding concept development and the development of the relationship between all members of the kitchen staff.
Setting menus and ensuring that everyone in your team is well understood on what's expected from them. Every plate that leaves the kitchen is up to quality, presentation and standard.
Conducting regular staff demonstrations of existing and new dishes to ensure good production knowledge and allergy lists for all dishes.
The prevention of food wastage of any kind and over production to mis-en-place. Keep food orders from stores or supplies to a minimum. Help to minimize the consumption of gas, electricity, and water.
Ensuring that all staff understand the importance of and always make sure to check the contents of the delivery against the order and delivery note.
Carrying out a monthly stock inventory on all food items (dry, frozen & prepared food) and costs to always ensure an adequate supply and to inspect the quality of food items.
Please send an up to date CV and cover letter on why we should hire you.
ONLY applicants who meet the required criteria will be contacted for an interview. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Hirelys kund Jobbnummer
9363360