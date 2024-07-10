Chefs / Kockar Vinter 2024-2025

LVL in Luppio AB / Kockjobb / Övertorneå
2024-07-10


Visa alla kockjobb i Övertorneå, Överkalix, Kalix, Haparanda, Pajala eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos LVL in Luppio AB i Övertorneå

Warmth and community are important for us. Each member in our in- and outdoor team are equally important to make the guest experience our motto "Come as a guest and leave as a friend". If you are an easygoing and positive person who likes challenges, you will work well in our team.
As Chef your main tasks will be: With a passion for food you are flexible and can handle the seasonal variations. As a valued team player you take part in all aspects of the work in the kitchen. Do you want to know more?
We are happy to give you a detailed job description and answer any questions.
Send your application and CV to: henrik@explorethenorth.se.
Read more about us on our website: www.explorethenorth.se.

Hope to hear from you soon!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-09
E-post: henrik@explorethenorth.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
LVL in Luppio AB (org.nr 559002-3288)
Luppio 202 (visa karta)
957 91  ÖVERTORNEÅ

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
8796133

Prenumerera på jobb från LVL in Luppio AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos LVL in Luppio AB: