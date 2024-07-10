Chefs / Kockar Vinter 2024-2025
Warmth and community are important for us. Each member in our in- and outdoor team are equally important to make the guest experience our motto "Come as a guest and leave as a friend". If you are an easygoing and positive person who likes challenges, you will work well in our team.
As Chef your main tasks will be: With a passion for food you are flexible and can handle the seasonal variations. As a valued team player you take part in all aspects of the work in the kitchen. Do you want to know more?
We are happy to give you a detailed job description and answer any questions.
Send your application and CV to: henrik@explorethenorth.se
Read more about us on our website: www.explorethenorth.se.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-09
E-post: henrik@explorethenorth.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare LVL in Luppio AB
Luppio 202 (visa karta
957 91 ÖVERTORNEÅ Körkort
