Chef wanted!
O'learys Trademark AB / Kockjobb / Göteborg
2023-11-20
WANTED: Chef - person who cooks things others can't, turning food into happiness. Someone who thinks like a scientist, organizes like an accountant, moves like a track star, plates like an artist. See also a G.O.A.T person.
Please do not apply if you:
Oversleep, have no alarm clock, have to give friends rides to work later than we start work, experience flat tires every week, have to hold on to mobile phone all day, or become an expert at your job with no need to learn or take advice after the first day.
We want you if:
You are a team player, self-motivated, have a high energy level, can multi-tasking, you like variety in your everyday life.
Must be able to remember to come back to work after a break. Must be able to talk and work at the same time
Benefits: If you are selected to the O'Learys dream team, you will have the benefit of great team players, fantastic leaders and some really intresting steps to climb, if you would like to achieve something even greater.
So if you are looking for a challenge, a family, a team and a bunch of energizing great days at work... we are waiting for you!
Apply for the position by submitting your application today!
EMPLOYMENT START: ASAP
EXTENT: Full time
WORK HOURS:
LOCATION: O'Learys Mölnlycke
WE OFFER: A good work place
CONTACT DETAILS: Mikael Beckman 0760-333 129
