Chef up in the north of Sweden!
2025-10-02
Do you want to work as a chef up in the swedish mountains, next to the ski slopes?
We are now looking for chefs from the end of october and onwards!
We are located just next to Storlien trainstation, and we are surrounded by mountains and lakes.
If you like skiing in the winter, sauna by the lake, hiking, fishing and mountainbiking in the summer this is the place for you.
Storlien is a village with very social people, and Le Ski Lodge is the place to be! Quiz nights, nightclub, gamenights etc.
We have staff accomodations, you get your own room with shower and wc, and share kitchen and livingroom. In the same building we have a spacious gym for the staff, free to use in your spare time.
We serve a lunch buffet everyday, plus pizza and a la carte.
You must be able to work alone on quiet days, so you need experience from a la carte.
The restaurant is open from 11.30-21 every day.
We are looking for fulltime chefs, starting in the end of august/beginning of september. We offer three months contract, full season contract or (after first contract is finished) permanent year round-employment.
The head chef speaks english so english speaking applicants are welcome. Knowledge in norwegian or swedish is of course a plus as the bongs are written in swedish, but all staff understand english.
If you apply from another country you need to have a work permit in Sweden ready! Only applicants who are already legally allowed to work in Sweden will be considered, no exceptions.
Nu söker vi en kock till vårt härliga team i Storlien!
Tycker du om skidåkning på vintern, vandring, cykling, klättring, träna på gymet och fiske på sommaren så kommer du ha gott om fritidsaktiviteter att pyssla med här uppe. Är du bara ute efter den friska fjälluften och skönt häng med roliga kollegor så funkar det med!
På lediga dagar finns även Åre och Trondheim inom utflyktsavstånd.
Vi erbjuder heltid, antingen säsongsbaserat/tidsbegränsat eller fast anställning.
Dagtid serverar vi lunchbuffe, pizza och begränsad meny, på kvällarna har vi a la carte och pizza. Under högsäsong har vi specialkvällar med BBQ-buffe och fondue.
Restaurangen är öppen 11.30-21.00 varje dag.
Under lugna dagar ska du kunna arbeta ensam. Högsäsong, specialkvällar och helger jobbar du i team.
Personalboende finns två minuter ifrån jobbet; eget rum med wc och dusch, samt gemensamt kök och vardagsrum. Ett stort gym för personalen finns i samma byggnad!
Arbetsstart i slutet på oktober eller början på november. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-21
E-post: kok@leski.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Snöstjärnan Hotell AB
(org.nr 556628-6828)
Vintergatan 25 (visa karta
)
837 99 STORLIEN Arbetsplats
Le Ski Lodge Jobbnummer
9537434