2021-04-12

We are currently on the look out for an experience Chef De Partie to join our kitchen team. Our menu is Authentic Caribbean Cuisine and you will be working alongside head chef Jamal Pierre.
If you have any experience in Caribbean Cuisine is a bonus or that you are willing to learn a new skill. You must be a team player, positive and easy to communicate with. You must have a good understanding of both English & Swedish as this is the language spoken in the kitchen.
If you think that go what it takes then send us your CV with a cover letter.
Immediate start for the right applicant.

2021-04-12

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12

Cane rum society AB
Ninni Kronbergs Gata 1
17164 SOLNA

5684992

