Chef de Partie - Soho House Stockholm
Soho House Stockholm AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Soho House Stockholm AB i Stockholm
Chef de Partie / Kock - Soho House Stockholm
We are seeking a passionate Chef de Partie with excellent cooking skills and product knowledge. You'll have at least 2 years of experience in busy, high profile venues that care about the food they produce. You'll be reliable, friendly and willing to learn, adhering to our high standards at all times. As Chef de Partie, you will look after your section ensuring that it is efficient and productive under the supervision of the Head Chef.
As part of our Soho House team your role is to make sure that our members have an amazing experience every time. Possessing natural hospitality charm, we will give you a platform to connect, grow, have fun and make an impact.
We are looking for Chefs who are currently residing in Sweden.
Chef de Partie Benefits
Soho House offers competitive compensation packages for our Chef de Partie that feature global benefits and perks. Whether you're seeking entry-level employment or a new opportunity to expand your profession, we offer training to develop the technical and managerial skills necessary to grow your career.
Soho Friends Membership
Discount on all Cowshed products (up to 50%)
Cookhouse & House Tonic: Our Cookhouse & Tonic Programmes offer unique food and drink training, events and opportunities to inspire and educate.
Continuous training to develop yourself personally and professionally
Exclusive access to our benefits platform with hundreds of discounts on shopping, gym memberships, holidays, insurance and much more
Competitive salary
Friskvård
What we are looking for - Chef de Partie
Team player who communicates well with all colleagues
Punctual, reliable and trustworthy
Sense of urgency
Yes, yes, yes mentality
Can do attitude
Have a genuine passion for food and beverage Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Via website Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Soho House Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559365-1101), https://www.sohohouse.com/ Jobbnummer
9529655