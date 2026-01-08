Chef de Partie - Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
2026-01-08
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are now looking for a new member to join our fantastic kitchen team in the position of a Chef de Partie! If you have a passion for hospitality and a focus on delivering outstanding guest experiences, we want to hear from you!
We believe in nurturing talent and providing opportunities for professional development and offer a workplace where you can learn, grow, and thrive.
Main Responsibilities:
* Preparation and service of a la carte dishes
* Full responsibility for own section
* Responsibility for carrying out ordering and stock rotation where necessary
* Maintain food standard and perform your duties aligned with the management instructions
* Ensure proper safety and sanitation of all kitchen facilities and equipment
* Work cohesively with co-workers as part of a team and work with minimal supervision.
Main Requirements:
* Culinary education and/or on the job training
* At least 3 years of culinary experience
* A true desire to understand guest needs and exceed guest expectations
* Passion to perform job functions with attention to detail, speed and accuracy
* Seek own solutions to obstacles that occur from time to time
* Full awareness of all menu items, their recipes, methods of production and presentation standards
* Carry out close liaison with all section of the kitchen in order to ensure smooth and efficient service
* You need to have permission to work in Sweden.
What We Offer:
* Permanent full-time position following a 6-month probation period, aligned with collective bargaining agreements
* The chance to be part of an exciting new bar concept within one of Stockholm's most notable hotel renovation projects
* Career development opportunities within the Sheraton and Marriott network
* A dynamic, inclusive, and supportive work environment
* Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide
Join our team and play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our guests!
Working hours follow a rotating schedule, including weekdays, evenings, and weekends according to the hotel's needs.
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
