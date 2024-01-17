Chef Cook

Qatars Ambassad / Kockjobb / Stockholm
2024-01-17


The embassy of the State of Qatar in Stockholm is looking for a cook for the Ambassador's residence.
Requirements
As a cook we estimate that you have the following requirements:
Experience in traditional Qatari dishes and advanced international cuisine.
Baking traditional Qatari bread and pastry.
Managing a medium/big kitchen.
Managing medium/big food services.
Creating a daily menu and special occasion's menu: from breakfasts to receptions or banquets.

Essential Requirements:
Speaking Arabic and English.
Experience in cooking specially in Qatar
Can work independently and can easily blend into the group.

NB: Please don't contact us if you do not meet all the requested requirements.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28
E-post: pr.stockholm@mofa.gov.qa

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Qatars Ambassad
Klarabergsviadukten 63 (visa karta)
111 64  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
8400952

