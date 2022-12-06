Chef at Fei restaurant
2022-12-06
Are you creative, innovative and passionate about cooking?
Do you enjoy working in a team with a high quality mindset & good team spirit. Delivering quality and an experience for our guests is one of the things you are passionate about. We are looking for you who have a burning interest in cooking & always focus on the guest and their experience.
We are now looking for proud, professional and quality-conscious à la carte chefs for our kitchen who understand the beauty of food that is prepared with good ingredients, joy and love. You cooperate well with others, are self-motivated and have a high work ethic. We are looking for you who can strengthen our kitchen team.
We would like to see that you have a restaurant education and that you have at least 5 years of professional experience of chinese cooking and culture.
You are stress-resistant, calm and methodical. Attitude, professional pride and a passion for good ingredients are the focus.
About Fei-
With Fei we hope to open a gateway to the beauty of Chinese cuisine, a culinary tradition as great and powerful as any. Our quest is to bring those unaltered flavors of China to Scandinavia, and let you savor this ancient yet ever-changing modern dynamic cuisine. For that true China experience we wish that you enjoy your meal just like in China, with an array of dishes of different flavors, textures and temperatures, all shared with friends and family. Take a leap, spread your wings and do as our name Fei states; fly!
• Fei is a modern, ambitious restaurant with the goal of becoming the spearhead of Chinese cuisine in the Nordics. This is an eye-opener for those who want to enjoy an authentic Chinese dining experience, far beyond the ordinary.
To create an authentic Chinese dining experience, a handpicked, award-winning chef team has been recruited. Head chef Guowei Zhou from Shandong Province in northern China and his sous chef Zengle Lai from Guangdong Province in southeastern China are in charge of the kitchen. Both with experience from large hotel chains such as Shangri-La Hotels, Windsor and Sofitel. The menu they put together consists of sharing dishes from three of China's eight cuisines.
Cantonese cuisine is characterized by the celebration of the natural flavor of the ingredients. Here, they like to work with fish and shellfish and gentle steaming as the main cooking method.
In contrast stands the colorful Sichuan cuisine, which is known for intense flavors dominated by chili and Sichuan pepper. And finally in Zhejiang, south of Shanghai, there is a fondness for rice wine which gives the food a deep and sweet-sour character. Here, too, fish is often found as a raw material and dumplings in all its forms.
• Just as it should be in a Chinese restaurant, there are cold dishes that open the meal and soup to build the bridge over to the hot dishes that are the highlight of the meal. Those who wish can also enjoy a set 10-course menu, well paired with tea, Shaoxing rice wine and Baijiu - a shortcut straight into China's food and drink culture.
Zhejiang cuisine
Around the Yangtze river delta on China's east coast a touch of sweetness lift the mild aromas of the local dishes. The abundance of fresh water sources and ocean coast allows this region to excel in both fresh water fish and seafood. Soy sauce braised dishes and sweet floral flavors enchant the palate like the sparkling lights on the Shanghai skyline.
Cantonese cuisine
This is the food of Hongkong and Guangdong province. Here the natural flavor of the ingredient is the hero. Championing the subtle aromas of the best produce is the key to cantonese cookings greatness. Cherishing the gentle cooking techniques like steaming this cuisine is all about bringing out the essence of the food.
Sichuan cuisine
The food of Sichuan is the most dramatic of all Chinese cuisines. Mountains of dried chillies and mouth numbing Sichuan peppers produce the flavor mala, numbing and spicy, the dominant features of this cuisine. However, don't be intimidated, the enchanting complexity of compound flavors will have you sweating for more. Ersättning
