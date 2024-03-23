chef
2024-03-23
about the job
Lunch chef at Enoclub / osteria in Malmö
All applications should be sent to: career@osteria.nu
Short background
Enoclub is part of a family-owned business with 3 Italian restaurants.
We are now looking for staff for our ongoing project. Enoclub/Osteria in the middle of central Malmö
We started our business in 2010 and with Italian food culture that was close to our hearts.
Our restaurants are in the city center, Davidhallstorg and the inner city Skomakaregatan in Malmö and Slottstaden in Malmö.
We want to cook Italian food with the very best ingredients from scratch, where every moment of the cooking process is equally important to bring out the best quality of our ingredients. Putting the customer's experience at the center when it comes to service and quality is absolutely most important to us
What do we need?
At the time of writing, we are looking for a lunch chef with restaurant experience.
Chefs with at least 3-5 years of experience who want to develop within Italian Mediterranean cuisine.
We will invest in a fantastic salad buffet, freshly baked bread and much more.
Imagination and creativity are essential to creating innovative and enticing dining experiences, and a financially savvy chef would be able to balance this creativity with realistic business goals and financial considerations to run a successful restaurant.
You are dedicated to your work and enjoy working with raw materials from scratch. You also have a genuine interest in Italian cooking and culture.
Culinary Diversity: They embrace the rich culinary diversity of Mediterranean cuisine.
Fresh Ingredients: They prioritize the use of fresh, local and seasonal ingredients, which is a central part of Mediterranean cuisine.
Simplicity and Balance: They understand the art of creating simplicity and balance in dishes, with an emphasis on letting the natural flavors of the ingredients speak for themselves.
Creativity and Flexibility: While respecting traditional recipes and techniques, they are also creative and flexible in the kitchen, allowing them to experiment and create new variations on classic dishes.
Personality traits - Stress resistant - Nothing is impossible - Flexible and adaptable. - You are results-oriented and structured. - You make high demands on yourself in order to succeed in your work.
• Good team player with a lot of skin on his nose. Also send your age and picture of yourself.
We offer accommodation in a room in an apartment that you share with a maximum of 3 others.
We are happy if you speak Italian and English.
Lunch chef in subject/Subject. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-28
E-post: career@osteria.nu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "lunchchef". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Osteria di la AB
(org.nr 559237-8227)
Davidshallstorg 7 (visa karta
)
211 45 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8562850