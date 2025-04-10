Chef - Amore Fantasia Helsingborg NEW
2025-04-10
Chef for Amore Fantasia - Helsingborg
Amore Fantasia has been a beloved staple of Helsingborg's dining scene-and now, we're looking for a passionate new chef to join our team!
Are you a driven, experienced cook who lives for quality ingredients, teamwork, and that electric energy only a great kitchen can create? This is your chance to step into a thriving concept and help shape its future-with flavor, heart, and bold direction.
About the Role As our chef, you'll handle everything from prep to plating, ensuring every dish meets our high standards. It's fast-paced, high-energy, and deeply rewarding-perfect for those who thrive under pressure and love the thrill of service.
We're Looking for Someone Who:
Is quality-obsessed, cool under pressure, and guest-focused
Has culinary training and restaurant experience
Loves teamwork and brings positive energy
What We Offer:
A vibrant, tight-knit team that feels like family
Creative freedom and room to grow
Competitive pay and perks
What to Expect: A great chef isn't just a cook-you're a flavor artist, a problem-solver, and a creator. Here, we craft Italian cuisine with soul-from antipasti to dolci-honoring tradition while daring to surprise.
Ready to turn up the heat? Apply now and let's create something delicious together!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-26
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amore Fantasia Helsingborg AB
(org.nr 559451-2583), https://www.amorefantasia.se Arbetsplats
Amore Fantasia Kontakt
Rory Field rory@amorefantasia.se 0738115595 Jobbnummer
9277278