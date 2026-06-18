Chassis Design Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-06-18
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a highly specialized engineering environment focused on advanced vehicle solutions for the defence sector. The role centers on chassis development across the full product lifecycle, where you will combine concept work, detailed design, engineering changes, verification, and continuous product improvements. You will work close to engineering, testing, and project stakeholders in a setting where technical quality, traceability, and reliable performance are central. This is an exciting opportunity if you enjoy complex vehicle development and want to influence robust solutions in a demanding domain.
Job DescriptionYou will perform design and development work within chassis engineering for defence vehicle applications.
You will drive and coordinate engineering change orders throughout the development process.
You will analyze requirements and support concept development activities.
You will produce and maintain technical drawings and design documentation.
You will coordinate prototype orders and support verification of design functionality.
You will take part in project meetings to follow progress, align stakeholders, and help define project targets.
You will support root cause investigations and corrective actions related to reported deviations and internal test findings.
You will contribute engineering expertise in deviation handling and technical problem-solving.
You will maintain and update defence-specific technical specifications affected by legislation changes and product platform updates.
You will collaborate closely with engineering, testing, and project management to move development forward.
RequirementsRelevant degree in Mechanical Engineering, Vehicle Engineering, or an equivalent technical discipline.
Strong experience from vehicle or chassis development environments.
Experience from Scania product development is required.
Proven experience in product development and design engineering.
Experience working with technical requirements, concept development, and engineering change management.
Knowledge of OAS, New 3DEXPERIENCE, CATIA V5, ENOVIA, KS, and FRAS.
Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively across functions.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveFluent Swedish.
Previous experience within defence-related vehicle development.
Practical experience and technical knowledge of vehicle chassis systems such as engines, axles, driveline components, frame structures, pneumatic systems, and related vehicle hardware.
Hands-on experience working with vehicles, prototypes, testing, or workshop environments.
C driver's license.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7936580-2059847". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9970161