Charging Solutions Business Manager
Kalmar Solutions AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ljungby
2024-11-22
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige
, Stockholm
, Kramfors
eller i hela Sverige
We're making every move count
We are seeking a dynamic and results-oriented Charging Solutions Business Manager to lead and grow our charging solutions portfolio.
The primary purpose of this role is to support and drive EV sales of counterbalanced equipment by providing tailored charging solutions that meet customer needs and market demands. The Charging Solutions Business Manager will play a pivotal role in defining the right solutions based on customer feedback and market insights, while developing and implementing business models in collaboration with partners and customers to ensure optimal solutions.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Supporting OI of EV equipment by minimizing gaps in our ability to offer charging solutions to customers
P&L including gross margin, warranty, investments and indirect costs for Charging Solutions Including Electrical Chargers (e.g. plug, conductive, inductive), stationary electrical storage and generation (e.g. fuel cell, gensets) and potentially smart grid solutions.
Support EV Sales
Training of sales in Charging Solutions
Participate in customer meetings and negotiations
Approve and coordinate all deals with customized Charging Solutions, (also including customer charger).
Define offering of charging solutions
Collect Feedback from the market & set up roadmap for future offering
Prepare and lead projects with customers and suppliers to implement future offering
Set up current offering; content, documentation to maximize sales of EV and protect profitability.
Set up optimal business model for Charging solutions with selected partners
Make business cost/benefit/risk analysis
In collaboration with sourcing and technology select the right partner
Set up agreement with partner to maximize business value and risk avoidance.
Ensure aftermarket support, setup and maintain process to:
Keep track on the installed base of charging solutions
Manage escalations and coordination from customers
Ensure coordination of updates on software or other changes.
What you'll need to succeed
Experience
Minimum of 5 years in a leading position in Sales, Product management or similar to develop an OEM business, with a commercial focus and emphasis on solutions and life-cycle management.
Competencies
Experience in sales, sourcing and product management
Commercial skills and financial understanding
Technical skills and understanding of EV solutions
Knowledge on container terminal andrial handling business processes
Target driven with a proactive work approach.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
Interested to join?
Please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your qualifications and interest in the position until 2.12.2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-02
E-post: kalmarinnvationcentre@kalmarglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kalmar Solutions AB
(org.nr 556014-5418), https://www.kalmarglobal.com/
341 32 LJUNGBY Jobbnummer
9026264