Charge point engineer
2023-05-02
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Finally, it really happens! Electrical vehicles are entering the market, and they need to charge. Do you want to play a key role in growing the business of electric vehicle charging solutions and at the same time help us to enable fossil-free living within one generation? Join us in our journey to become one of the top 3 players on our markets!
We aim to be the customers' first choice in the Nordic market by providing solutions truly satisfying the customers. Since the market is rapidly developing, we are working in a dynamic business environment where each person in the team is key to success.
We are now looking for an enthusiastic and hands-on engineer to join our team! The Charge point engineer is responsible for the technical dimension of the charging infrastructure of BU E-Mobility.
This role includes developing, testing and maintaining the hard[1]and software of chargers and its charge points and networks.
Key deliverables and activities
The Charge point engineer is responsible for executing activities for the onboarding and maintenance of the EMobility charge points and the E-Mobility network of Vattenfall across Europe - in close cooperation with Product owners and other operational roles - in order to manage the performance, risks and costs throughout the life cycle of these assets in line with the strategy and business plan of BU E-Mobility.
Leading technical requirements of charge points The Charge point engineer is leading the set-up of technical requirements for new hard- and software and is identifying the potential implications towards operations.
Test new assets
The Charge point engineer is responsible for the testing of new hard- and software of the charge points, and for ensuring that the obligated certificates for these charge points are in place, in order to enable the building of a sustainable E-Mobility network across Europe.
Steer technical problem solving
The Charge point engineer leads third line escalations towards suppliers and has a central role in the solution finding for complex technical problems.
Provide technical information on charge points
The Charge point engineer creates, collects and maintains technical information on the hard- and software of the charge points and the charge point network. Responsibility is as well, to provide this information to stakeholders, in order to solve technical issues and to make strategic decisions regarding the performance, risks and costs throughout the life cycle of these charge points in line with the strategy and business plan of BU E-Mobility.
Report on charge points status
The Charge point engineer consolidates the data on the overall technical performance, measured by KPI's.
Qualifications
We are looking for an enthusiastic and hands-on engineer to join our team.
Furthermore you match the following requirements:
Relevant technical Bachelor's degree
Relevant working experience at least 3-5 years (e.g from the e-mobility, smart energy or consumer electronics industries)
Experience in embedded systems or electrical engineering
Experienced in working with/in operations teams
Fluent in English (written and spoken), Swedish language skills would be a "nice to have".
Analytical, problem solver, negotiator
Crisis management skills
Team player and strong communication skills
Commitment and willingness to take own initiative and be hands-on
Open, Active, Positive and Innovative attitude
Willingness to travel within Europe at least 1x per month
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna, Sweden
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Stefan Lutz, stefan.lutz@vattenfall.de
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Cecilia Wijkman, cecilia.wijkman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Rolf Olsson (Akademikerna), Simon Salomonsson (Unionen), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna) , Mikael Mukka (SEKO)
We welcome your application in English no later than May 11th 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
