Chapter Lead .NET Sweden
2023-10-09
We're excited to announce an opportunity for a dynamic individual to step into the role of .NET Chapter Lead. If you're a dedicated and forward-thinking .NET expert, here's your chance to lead a team of exceptional individuals on a mission to drive innovation and transform the future of the transport and infrastructure industry.
Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of change and make a lasting impact in the world of technology and transportation. Join us on this exciting journey today!
At Volvo, we stay up-to-date with the latest market trends and technologies in software development, ensuring that we work with modern tools and frameworks to drive our mission forward.
What you will do
As Chapter Lead .NET you are a technically skilled domain expert with the additional responsibility as line manager. You will contribute to common ways of working across the .NET Chapter through methods and best practices according to standards, technologies, and trends. Your main responsibility will be to lead and manage a team of .NET engineers at your location and also work as Software Engineer in a delivery product.
You will work closely with stakeholders across the Volvo Group to be in line with changing business needs. You will create the right environment for your team members to develop competencies and skills, coach people, fostering an outside-in view and leveraging the network across the group.
Key responsibilities:
Lead, develop and attract a team of talented .NET engineers, supporting their personal growth and challenges on assignments
Develop and execute the competence strategy for .NET engineers within your team, meeting with chapter members to discuss and drive excellence in areas such as best practices, frameworks, and tools
Manage capacity planning, ensuring short and long-term competence and capacity of the .NET software engineers in alignment with stakeholders
Secure external input and best practice sharing in the community
Secure agile ways of working
Be involved in day-to-day working in delivery or product teams or contributing to an assignment as Software Engineer or Tech Lead
Balance your time between line manager and .NET software engineer
You will be part of the .NET Leadership Team and report to one of the Chapter Area Leads .NET.
Who are you?
You are a passionate, professional, and progressive leader with eyes on the horizon and feet on the ground. You enjoy building and motivating high performing teams and actively participating in strategy and execution. You create commitment around a shared vision and objectives and act as a role model for leaders and individual engineers as we develop the .NET domain and community.
You need to have several years of experience as a practitioner (SW Engineer) and be a technical expert in the .NET domain.
You are the best fit when you have:
7+ of work experience as a .NET Software Engineer
Proficiency in implementing Unit/integration testing and/or TDD
Proficiency in implementing S.O.L.I.D principles
Focus on continuous code improvements to optimize performance
Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions
Excellent proficiency in English is a requirement
Nice to have:
Understanding/experience with DevOps concepts (i.e., automation, CI/CD, etc.)
Relevant university degree or similar
Experience with Cloud programming and Docker containers
What we can offer:
Continuous Learning:
Free access to Pluralsight and Udemy Business for online courses.
Access to Volvo University for specialized training and development.
Leveraging Microsoft ESI (Enterprise Skills Initiative) for cutting-edge training resources.
Access to Github Copilot for streamlined coding assistance.
Comprehensive Growth:
A culture of growth mindset within a forward-thinking organization.
Diverse learning opportunities to stay updated with industry trends.
Encouragement and support for professional development.
Supportive Work Environment:
A workplace culture that values psychological safety and open communication.
Encouragement to express ideas, provide feedback, and collaborate without fear.
