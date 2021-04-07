Channel & Partner Manager - Minna Technologies AB - Säljarjobb i Göteborg
Channel & Partner Manager
Minna Technologies AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-07

At Minna Technologies, we're on a mission to bring power to the modern consumer, through effortless subscription management. Founded in 2016, with partners such as Visa, Swedbank, and Danske Bank, we are currently one of Europe's fastest growing FinTechs. Our leading subscription management products currently reach 18.7 million users worldwide and help people to save time, money, and effort.

We are and develop world-class talents, trusting each other's knowledge and experience to achieve great things together. We are always eager to fulfill our purpose, and we take on risks, crash and burn - rather than being mediocre. In 2020, Business Insider recognised Minna as Personal Finance Management Disruptor and Sifted considers us to be a Top European FinTech.

About the job
The Channel & Partner Manager is responsible for the growth of 4 "segments", and Minna's relationship within each organisation.

Payment industry incumbents and schemes

Challenger channels/white label banktech

Core infrastructure providers

Industry influencers and consultancies

Minna's card scheme partnership is crucial to the long-term success of our business. In this role you will be responsible for orchestrating all aspects of these commercial relationships and driving the potential of the relationship with particular emphasis on the different approaches to core, non-core and opportunistic markets - from initial liaison and training of local partner entities worldwide, coordinating market-specific approaches in conjunction with their regional teams, to the day-to-day management of the centralised scheme/Minna commercial partnership. Communication and credibility will be key elements of the role, and you will be expected to be as familiar with the distributed partner account teams around the world as with your own colleagues at Minna. You'll implement plans to build on the profile of Minna at Visa through the Fintech Connect programme, training and explaining the value proposition to the local teams. You'll overlay and support current core partner business with Minna, utilising your ownership of the legal relationship to accelerate and close opportunities in conjunction with dedicated Minna Account Executive talents to achieve the company's revenue goals.

Minna's positioning within systems integrators, reseller partners, consultancies and tech accelerator programmes will also fall under your remit, and you will bring a thorough and professional approach to setting goals with each partner, an exploratory mindset that proactively looks for opportunities, and accuracy and precision as you balance the emphasis placed on each partner. Partner-led business and its growth will be your focus and you will be expected to act highly collaboratively within Minna to help others achieve their aims with your portfolio.

Responsibilities include:

* Creating territory plans to facilitate quota attainment
* Conducting lead generation activities to identify high-value prospects
* Utilising sales materials to reinforce key company messaging
* Presenting the technology to prospective clients and partners
* Partnering with internal team-members to deliver on client commitments
* Keeping sales tools and CRM accurate and up-to-date
* Sell multi-year, high-value commercial contracts (EUR500K+ yearly)
* Work with long sales-cycles and multiple-stakeholders
* Present to varied audiences, ranging from software engineers to CEOs
* Manage communications around large-scale technical projects
* Communicate with clarity and professionalism, both written and verbally
* Adhere to standard sales processes and principles
* Create plans centrally with the Visa Fintech Connect team to facilitate quota attainment
* Conduct activities to promote Minna in card scheme clients in defined markets
* Utilise and adapt sales materials to reinforce key bi-company messaging
* Presenting the technology to prospective clients as required, for example, by Visa's AEs
* Develop business opportunities with aggregators, consultancies, systems integrators and country-specific enablement enterprises
* Teaming with external partners to deliver joint solution value
* Negotiating commercial agreements

What we're looking for
The successful candidate will have demonstrable experience of closing complex deals with large organizations, strong partner management history and a knowledge of how to navigate a large card scheme. We are looking for individuals who can adapt to our collaborative business culture, and who can also act on their own initiative to propel new business forward. You must be able to speak compellingly to set your narrative apart from several other competing priorities.

What we would love to offer to you
Our family consists of highly talented individuals from all over the world. What unites us is our enthusiasm for shaping the future of FinTech.

At Minna, we believe that autonomy and collaboration is more important than hierarchy. We value a caring and equal workplace where you are allowed to grow while being yourself.

Besides compensation and benefits there to empower all aspects of your life; we also offer you equity in Minna Technologies.

If you would like to learn more about our company, we encourage you to check out our Life at Minna Technologies (https://www.instagram.com/minnatechnologies/) Instagram page.

We are eager to get to know you!

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24
Företag
Minna Technologies AB

Jobbnummer
5675875

