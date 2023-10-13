Channel Marketing Specialist
2023-10-13
We are looking for a Channel Marketing Specialist to join our Northern European marketing team. This is a temporary position (15 months) that will be based in our HQ in Lund.
Are you our next Channel Marketing Specialist in Northern Europe?
WHAT IS AXIS?
Axis is a fast-growing and innovative IT company with a global footprint. Our products and solutions focus on security surveillance and remote monitoring based on innovative, modern, open technology platforms. Axis is not just a company - Axis is a culture, Axis is a way of life. The employees here are innovative, dedicated, and energetic and that's just the beginning. Our employees are the driving force of the company and seek to move it forward towards the goal of being number one in our industry. With around 4500 employees worldwide, we currently have offices in more than 20 countries and cooperate with partners in more than 70 countries. Axis offers a multicultural workplace with an open corporate culture. Here we bring together talented and creative people working towards the same goal - innovating for a smarter, safer world!
YOUR FUTURE TEAM?
As of today, the regional marketing team in Northern Europe is formed by 10 driven and knowledgeable marketing professionals in different positions. You will work very closely with 6 of them who are also based in HQ. The team reports to Dominic Jones, Marketing Manager - Northern Europe.
Besides your closest teammates, you will also interact with many sales roles within Northern Europe to build and exchange knowledge and information about different focus areas and campaign needs. In addition to sales, you will also work closely with Sales Engineering & Training - always ensuring that partners in our region are getting the right attention and are properly covered.
WHAT WILL YOU DO AS A CHANNEL MARKETING SPECIALIST?
The position of Channel Marketing Specialist at Axis Communications is responsible for driving all elements of the marketing efforts (physical and digital) in the Northern European Region with a specific focus on the Nordic countries. This position is responsible for the planning, implementation, and delivery of Marketing activities related to Axis partners and other activities across our channel partner programs. This position will be based in our headquarters in Lund, but occasional travel is expected (approximately 30% of your time).
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
* Marketing activity with distribution partners
* Marketing activity with channel partners
* Events planning and management
* Managing and running locally identified shows, open days, demonstrations, and customer visits
* Managing appropriate collateral for our partner base and initiating new collateral where necessary
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
We are looking for a proactive and creative team player, who always strives to develop themselves as well as their colleagues and our marketing function. We believe you are an initiating person with a strong customer focus and likes to work hard towards goals and achievements. In our industry, especially in marketing, we often need to quickly adapt to different changes and decisions in our business - and therefore we also believe you possess the ability to adapt. Nevertheless, we believe you possess great marketing skills and knowledge from previous jobs and/or education.
We'd love to see that you have/are:
* Fluency in the Swedish and English language, both written and verbal
* Professional qualification in marketing or a related subject
* Excellent organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple priorities simultaneously
* Ability to quickly grasp new marketing tools and software (Pardot, etc.)
Bonus points for...
* Experience in working with marketing automation and/or e-mail marketing
* Experience in working with events
WHAT CAN AXIS DO FOR YOU?
At Axis, you will be working within an international organization surrounded by enthusiastic people in an open-minded and innovative culture. We are growing rapidly, which means new challenges and opportunities to grow personally and professionally occur daily. Welcome to take part in our story of success!
READY TO ACT?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that group diversity creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, which is fundamental for our success. The first step of becoming an Axian is easy - all you have to do is apply! Ersättning
