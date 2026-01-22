Channel Marketing Lead to Samsung
2026-01-22
We are currently looking for a Channel Marketing Lead to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible with respect for your eventual notice period.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
About the role:
Key Responsibilities:
* Integrate and engage Samsung and our offers in every Customer > Shopper touch point; Paid media, in-store, Online (web sites, social), Service and Call Centers.
* Deliver customer sell-out growth.
* Deliver growth of in-house market share
* Optimize Samsung share of voice for display share, promotional share and recommendation rate in-line/above key competitor and/or value market share.
* Maximize Samsung share of voice in Partner advertising
Role tasks:
The Channel Marketing Lead (CML) will be responsible for marketing business planning with key Partners (ie operators and retailers): yearly, quarterly channel and monthly activation planning with customer and sales. Responsible for understanding the business strategy for the given customers and operators as well as key consumer and shopper strategies.
Together with sales set the omni-channel strategy and secure best presence and mix of activations for given product groups and customers. Ownerships of Samsung branded presence online and in-store in given reseller.
Planning and executions of fixed installations, as well as secure share of voice for branded retail and customer touchpoints, as well as securing ROI. The Channel Marketing Lead (CML) will be responsible for channel marketing and sales driven activations as well as for bringing concepts to the major sales channels. This includes responsibility for ensuring sell-through activations in the channels/stores where Samsung products are represented and sold. The CML works closely with the respective Key Account Managers.
Co-hosted events are other areas where the CML will be responsible for planning and execution.
About you:
Main Competence:
* Interacting and Presenting - Communicates and networks effectively. Successfully persuades and influences others. Relates to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
* Creating and Conceptualising - Open to new ideas and experiences. Seeks out learning opportunities. Handles situations and problems with innovation and creativity. Thinks broadly and strategically. Supports and drives organisational change.
* Organising and Executing - Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
* Analysing and Interpreting - Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
* University degree within marketing or equivalent.
* 3-5 years of experience within Partner/Channel marketing
* Experience from local paid and owned media landscape.
Most relevant previous work experience:
1)Customer channel integration & sales maximization (omni-channel perspective; in-store, DM, online, CRM). 2) Media and customer campaign planning experience. 3) Sales & Marketing joint sell-out 360 planning, execution and review. 4) Key account experience.
Required language skills:
* Swedish and English both verbally and written
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
