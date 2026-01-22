Channel Marketing Lead till Samsung
Om tjänsten The Channel Marketing Lead (CML) will be responsible for marketing business planning with key Partners (ie operators and retailers): yearly, quarterly channel and monthly activation planning with customer and sales. Responsible for understanding the business strategy for the given customers and operators as well as key consumer and shopper strategies. Together with sales set the omni-channel strategy and secure best presence and mix of activations for given product groups and customers. Ownerships of Samsung branded presence online and in-store in given reseller. Planning and executions of fixed installations, as well as secure share of voice for branded retail and customer touchpoints, as well as securing ROI. The Channel Marketing Lead (CML) will be responsible for channel marketing and sales driven activations as well as for bringing concepts to the major sales channels. This includes responsibility for ensuring sell-through activations in the channels/stores where Samsung products are represented and sold. The CML works closely with the respective Key Account Managers. Co-hosted events are other areas where the CML will be responsible for planning and execution. Main competence:
• Interacting and Presenting - Communicates and networks effectively. Successfully persuades and influences others. Relates to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
• Creating and Conceptualising - Open to new ideas and experiences. Seeks out learning opportunities. Handles situations and problems with innovation and creativity. Thinks broadly and strategically. Supports and drives organisational change.
• Organising and Executing - Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Analysing and Interpreting - Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Kvalifikationer Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
• University degree within marketing or equivalent.
• 3-5 years of experience within Partner/Channel marketing
• Experience from local paid and owned media landscape
Most relevant previous work experience: 1)Customer channel integration & sales maximization (omni-channel perspective; in-store, DM, online, CRM). 2) Media and customer campaign planning experience. 3) Sales & Marketing joint sell-out 360 planning, execution and review. 4) Key account experience. Required language skills: Swedish and English both verbally and written
Om arbetsgivaren Vi på 21Activa har över 30 års samlad erfarenhet inom bemanning och rekrytering.
Med fokus på lager, logistik, transport och administration hjälper vi företag i Stockholm, Uppsala, Roslagen och Mälardalen att hitta rätt kompetens.
Vi är ett auktoriserat bemanningsföretag med kollektivavtal som står för trygghet och engagemang. När våra medarbetare mår bra skapas de bästa resultaten för våra kunder. Ersättning
