Channel Marketing Lead - Temp to Samsung

Om tjänsten Uppdragsperiod: 01-jan-2026 - 30-okt-2026
Job scope and key deliverables:
• Implement and drive the marketing plan together with Sales teams and Product Managers to maximize impact of B2C products (gaming and desktop monitors)
• Set up and deliver digital engagement, campaigns and presence together with the external partners and channels
• Deliver best in class digital experience on partner sites - maximizing Samsung visibility
• Manage the development and communication of B2C product toolkits
• Responsible for setting objective and KPIs, execution and follow-up of the activities carried out
• Briefing and project management of creative-, media- and action marketing agencies within Samsung's network and follow-up on the activities and investments on a regular basis
• In-store experience such as displays and POS material
• Gaming events
Role Tasks:The overall objective is to grow brand preference, create desire and consideration of our IT B2C products to help Samsung remain the most innovative and consumer focused brand in the Nordic region.You are a highly important part of the wider marketing team, working with a 360 degree mindset and a big digital focus.You are the key lead in driving the collaboration together with our KAM-s and Product Managers to deliver sell out plans.Your most important job is to take our marketing strategy and turn it in to opportunities and activities with both new channels and customers.With you in the lead, all products within the Samsung IT B2C range will for sure be seen by the engagement you create with our customers. What makes this role interesting for a candidate?The Channel Marketing Lead B2C sits in the IT division but works also with colleagues in other divisions. The vision is to deliver best in class marketing activities, plans and follow up together with external parties that help position us as the number one brand within the B2C segment. To support sales both today and in the future.On a day-to-day basis the job will entail things such as building marketing plans with our B2C customers, setting up collaborations with external partners, delivering campaigns, in-store and events with top excellence experience.If being close to sales and winning drive you, then this is the company for you!
Kvalifikationer Main competence:
• Interacting and Presenting - Communicates and networks effectively. Successfully persuades and influences others. Relates to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
• Creating and Conceptualising - Open to new ideas and experiences. Seeks out learning opportunities. Handles situations and problems with innovation and creativity. Thinks broadly and strategically. Supports and drives organisational change.
• Organising and Executing - Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Analysing and Interpreting - Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
• University degree within marketing and communication
• Minimum 2-6 years' of experience within Customer/Channel Marketing roles measured on sell-out growth
• Preferably experience from consumer electronics business
• Experience from working with retailers
Most relevant previous work experience:
• Proven track record of setting plans based on overall marketing strategy and executing the plans in successful ways
• Strong experience with and understanding of developing integrated digital marketing plans activities, In-store displays and events
• Proven track record of identifying and applying consumer insights successfully
• Solid experience in customer channel integration & sales maximization (omni-channel perspective, websites, ATL, activations)
• Experience from working with customers or external partners (trade marketing or channel/customer marketing roles)
• Confident and skilled at marketing project management or lead
• Experience in working with campaign analytics
• Strong business acumen and experience in working closely with sales teams to grow market position and drive sales
• Creative problem-solver with a natural drive to see solutions instead of problems, who will live our brand ethos of Do what you can't
• A bold and ambitious but humble marketer who thrives in a fast-paced, highly changeable environment without losing motivation or focus on the end-goal
• You are driven by the wish to maximize impact of all our campaigns, ensuring we are leading the visibility and reach in the market. Digital is your middle name, you thrive on turning strategy in to action, maximizing digital presence and visibility in all touchpoints.
Required language skills:Swedish and English both verbally and written
