Change Project Leader
2025-09-17
Assignment Overview
We are looking for an experienced Change Project Leader to drive large-scale transformation initiatives. This position requires full on-site presence and a strong background in technical leadership, combining change management expertise with a deep understanding of engineering and architecture.
You have a solid foundation in software development, system architecture, and modern engineering practices, having progressed from hands-on coding to leading teams and guiding significant technical transitions. Your credibility among engineers and architects allows you to engage in technical discussions while connecting strategic goals with practical execution. With clear and persuasive communication, you transform complex challenges into actionable plans. Your leadership is based on influence and collaboration, enabling cross-functional teams to deliver sustainable change and aligning stakeholders from development teams to senior executives.
Qualifications
8-15 years of experience within engineering and architecture, with a career path evolving from senior engineer or architect into leadership roles such as tech lead or transformation lead.
Demonstrated experience in driving large-scale technology and product transformations, including organizational and cultural change.
Background in roles focused on technical advisory, engineering enablement, or improving developer experience.
Strong track record from dynamic, product-driven environments.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, with the ability to engage both technical and executive audiences.
Proven ability to collaborate effectively across all levels of an organization.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
