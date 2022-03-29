Change Manager, Nasdaq Clearing
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be created, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunity, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our unique perspectives.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a means to free people up to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
Here, we're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
Who Are We
The CTO function of Nasdaq Clearing is primarily responsible for controlling and overseeing technology and service delivery to Nasdaq Clearing from internal and external technology providers and for prudent and effective management of technology and service changes associated with Nasdaq Clearing's activities.
Nasdaq Clearing offers three clearing services for Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income, and Commodities respectively. The technology and service delivery for these services is accomplished through a framework of policies, procedures, standards, and human, informational, and technological resources.
As a systemically important organization Nasdaq Clearing requires stable, reliable services that ensure that it can meet both customer and regulatory requirements and expectations while allowing regular changes to the services that enable the organization to adapt to constantly evolving business, security, and regulatory requirements.
Your Role and Responsibilities
The Change Manager is responsible for Nasdaq Clearing's change process and change schedule and key technology-related initiatives as well as oversight of internal and third-party providers and providers to technology and change management, ensuring that changes are assessed, prioritized, resources are allocated, and risks are identified and addressed to improve the number of successful changes.
Take overall ownership of Nasdaq Clearing's change portfolio and change roadmap for technology and service delivery ensuring prioritization of changes, allocation of resources, and execution of changes according to plan
Ensuring alignment with relevant product approval (e.g., NPAP) and technology development (e.g., PDLC) processes applicable to Nasdaq Clearing and its service providers
Collaborating closely with stakeholders from IT development, IT operations, and market operations for vital approvals
Ensure incorporation of testing of changes to avoid incidents
Streamlining and improving the flow of changes to deliver value more quickly
Oversight of service delivery and outsourcing for internal and third-party providers to technology and change management
Ensure mitigating activities for audit remarks for technology are included and prioritized in the change schedule
Participate in problem management forums and ensure mitigating actions for technology incidents are included and prioritized in the CCPs change schedule
Participate in annual and quarterly service review as well as review and follow-up of monthly metrics on service data
What We Expect
Strong curiosity about the financial markets with previous experience from financial services, preferably in derivatives and/or central counterparty clearing, from change management, project management, or similar roles
Strong project management skills from design to implementation with successful and recognized achievements and an ability to handle a variety of topics
Strong understanding of risk management practices relevant to new activities
Experience in leading teams and mentoring team members to grow their hard and soft skills
Self-starter who is organized and diligent with strong team spirit, drive, and ethics
Eager to learn and to be an active part in leading change within the CCP
At Nasdaq, we strive to challenge the status quo and always look for new ways to do things to improve and exceed the collective goals of our teams, company, and customers. A strong inner drive and adaptability are therefore crucial to succeed at Nasdaq.
You can expect a collaborative, fast-paced, and constantly evolving work environment where you are recognized for your results and ability to drive things forward proactively & persistently. Every day brings many opportunities to learn & grow and rewards with a global impact we build.
We offer a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch with Talent Acquisition Partner; amy.gudjonsson@nasdaq.com
Come As You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law. Publiceringsdatum
