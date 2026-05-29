Change Management Specialist
Sandvik Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik Aktiebolag i Stockholm
Do you thrive when guiding people through change and helping organizations turn complex transformations into everyday ways of working? This role puts you at the heart of Sandvik's digital and process transformation - where people, processes, and technology come together.
Why Sandvik?
You're part of a diverse, multi-cultural environment shaping a new operating model and driving sustainable business outcomes across end-to-end processes. Here, you:
Play a key role in enterprise-wide change, digital transformation, and continuous improvement initiatives
Grow through exposure to large-scale, global programs and cross-functional collaboration
Contribute to meaningful change that supports long-term business performance
About the job
As a Change Management Specialist, you're a key member of the Change Management & Training team, helping people adopt new processes, technologies, and ways of working. You support change leads and process teams across continuous improvement initiatives, AI, and digital transformation initiatives, reporting to the Head of Change Management and Training.
Job responsibilities
Implement change management plans, including communication and training activities that support employees through transitions
Conduct change impact assessments in collaboration with process teams, identifying risks, challenges, and suitable interventions
Foster stakeholder engagement and support change champion and super-user networks
Develop communication materials with clear, engaging messaging that drives adoption and benefits realization
Support business readiness activities linked to change enablement
Monitor and evaluate change initiatives, adjusting strategies with change leads and process teams to improve outcomes
Location
This role is based at Gasverket in Stockholm, Sweden and you will have a hybrid working setup, allowing you to work partly from home. Some travel is a natural part of the job.
Your profile
You bring a solid foundation in change management and enjoy working at the intersection of people, processes, and technology. With experience from complex, large-scale environments, you know how to translate strategy into practical adoption.
Your background includes:
A degree in Business, Management, Psychology, or a related field
Experience from major transformation programs and end-to-end supply chain processes
Strong analytical and project management skills, including experience with data analysis and reporting tools
Certification in change management methodologies (for example PROSCI, APMG, Kotter, or equivalent)
You're collaborative and delivery-focused, with a positive outlook and strong interpersonal skills. Working across functions energizes you, and you're comfortable managing multiple initiatives while keeping stakeholders engaged and informed. Clear communication comes naturally, and you approach challenges proactively - always with the goal of helping people succeed through change.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Jeremy Goldwater, hiring manager, jeremy.goldwater@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Fredrik Svensson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 20 96
Erik Östhols, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 535 65 34
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 650 57 43
Recruitment Specialist: Anton Karlsson
How to apply
Send your application no later than June 12th, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0092420.
We aim for an open and fair recruitment process and use different tools to ensure an objective assessment. Later in the process, you may be invited to complete a personality and logic test.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Business area Mining is a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Applications include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2025, sales were approximately SEK 63 billion with about 18,400 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gasverket Stockholm Jobbnummer
9935707