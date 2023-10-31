CFO to Zaplox
Wise Professionals AB / Företagsekonomjobb / Lund Visa alla företagsekonomjobb i Lund
2023-10-31
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wise Professionals AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Svedala
eller i hela Sverige
Today, we're proud to say we're the leading provider. And our growth journey is more exciting than ever! This is your chance to be part of something big! Are you our hungry, business-savvy and driven Chief Financial Officer to-be? This position is based in Lund in Skåne.
About the role
This is an exciting opportunity to join a leading SaaS-company with a strong momentum and even greater ambitions. The CFO will play a critical role in the company's continued growth and success.
The CFO will be responsible for overseeing the financial and administrative operations of the organization, across all markets. This role requires a detail-oriented and analytical individual with strong financial acumen and leadership skills to ensure the financial health and success of the company. The position is part of the Executive Leadership team and reports to the CEO, to whom the position will act as a support function for other general administrative and corporate tasks.
Responsibilities
Develop and execute financial strategies and plans to support the organization's goals and objectives.
Manage and oversee financial operations, including invoicing, accounting, budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and financial and operational analysis.
Monitor and analyze financial and operational performance, identify trends, and provide insights and recommendations to senior management.
Prepare financial statements, reports, and presentations for stakeholders, including the executive team and board of directors.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support and ensure financially focused decision-making and provide financial insights for business initiatives.
Manage cash flow, liquidity, and working capital to optimize financial resources, including vendor management.
Oversee the preparation of annual budgets and monitor budget variances.
Manage and oversee the ongoing relationship with the 3rd party accounting firm handling all outsourced activities including accounting.
Manage the operational and contractual aspect of employee administration.
Proactively manage the operational and contractual aspects of all company related insurance policies.
Uphold the company values and mission statement: We create a culture, products and value proposition that make partners, customers and employees love what we do.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in accounting, finance, or a related field.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and knowledge of financial principles, practices, regulations, and accounting standards.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret financial data and derive insights.
Experience in financial reporting and preparation of financial statements.
Proven ability to lead and motivate teams.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
About Zaplox
Zaplox is a rapidly growing company with a strong focus on innovation. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible digital solutions that support their business success. We are a team of passionate and dedicated individuals always looking for new ways to improve our products and services. We develop what is needed today and demanded tomorrow. For an industry that we genuinely love.
Interested?
In this recruitment Zaplox cooperates with Wise Professionals. For further information about the role please contact Recruitment Consultant Karin Steenstrup at karin.steenstrup@eqonomy.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application via www.eqonomy.se.
You apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile and will be asked to kindly answer a few questions. If you go further in the process, you will within two days be invited to carry out two tests (aptitude and personality). We include these tests in all our recruitment processes in order to ensure an objective, open-minded and fair selection work.
All applications and contacts remain confidential. Selection is ongoing so do not wait to submit your application. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wise Professionals AB
(org.nr 556761-2865) Arbetsplats
EQonomy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Wise Professionals AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8228669