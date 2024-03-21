CFO / Head of Finance - Volvo Group Digital & IT
2024-03-21
As the Head of Finance, you will be a key member of the executive team, responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of the Volvo Group Digital & IT in line with our digital transformation. We are seeking a strategic leader with a proven track record of financial management, strong analytical skills, and the ability to drive results in a fast-paced environment. You will be reporting to the CDO.
Responsibilities:
Develop and implement financial strategies to support company goals and objectives.
Provide leadership and direction to the finance team, ensuring timely and accurate financial reporting.
Manage cash flow, budgeting, forecasting, and financial planning processes.
Assess and manage financial risks, including market risks, credit risks, and operational risks.
Oversee capital management activities, including debt and equity financing.
Conduct financial analysis to evaluate performance, identify opportunities, and support decision-making.
Ensure compliance with financial regulations and accounting standards.
Collaborate with other executives to develop and execute strategic plans.
Build and maintain strong relationships with investors, analysts, and stakeholders.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or related field; MBA or CPA preferred.
Multiple years of experience in financial management, with 10 years in a leadership role.
Proven track record of driving financial results and improving processes.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Strategic thinker with the ability to translate financial data into actionable insights.
Previous experience from automotive industry is highly desirable.
The Head of Finance needs to be energetic with a proactive approach to problem solving and should have outstanding communication skills. Furthermore, we are looking for you who work with a high degree of professionalism and integrity. It is important to have knowledge of the overall business fundamentals, customer needs and key players in the automotive industry. The position requires outstanding analytical and change management skills as well as ability to be strong in execution. Så ansöker du
