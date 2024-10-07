CFO for a leading Swedish cryptocurrency exchange
2024-10-07
The company is on an ambitious growth journey, with strategic expansion plans to enter international markets. You will work in an industry that's reshaping the future of finance. As an industry leader in its field, the company has established a strong market presence and continues to set the standard for innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North.
Job Summary
As CFO, you will take on a broad and dynamic role, encompassing operational and strategic responsibilities. You will be responsible for developing the company's financial function, working closely with the CEO, and serving as a key member of the executive management team to drive strategic initiatives forward.
You will support the CEO and the board by providing financial insights to guide strategic business decisions and drive growth. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in managing the company's financing activities and contribute to investment-related matters.
With responsibility for the finance team, you will foster collaboration and ensure high performance across the department. Traveling can be required as part of your duties.
Key Responsibilities:
Trading operations: Responsibility and oversight of trading operations, treasury management, and liquidity. This includes relationship management and contact with banking partners and procuring new banking partners.
Financial planning: Oversee financial planning activities, including monitoring, analysis, budgeting, and forecasting.
Market monitoring: Conduct continuous market analysis to develop the group's business model and enhance financial control.
Opportunity identification: Identify opportunities for improvement and lead change initiatives that strengthen the company's growth, revenue and market presence.
Unit economics and business analysis: Analyze and optimize customer life time value and customer acquisition cost to drive growth. Work with the analyst, growth and marketing teams to increase overall business value through data-driven decision making.
Profit and loss (P&L) management: Lead the preparation and analysis of the company's profit and loss statements, ensuring that revenue, costs and profits are effectively monitored and controlled. Implement strategies to maximize profitability while maintaining cost efficiency.
Financing strategy and planning: Take responsibility of cash position, runway and plan for potential financing rounds as the business grows.
Communication with the capital markets: Present financial performance to the capital markets and communicate with shareholders.
Your background
University degree in business, finance, or a related field.
Expertise in regulated industries, with a preference for experience in financial services, banking, fintech, or cryptocurrency sectors.
Understanding of capital markets and financial instruments.
5+ yearsof relevant experience, ideally as CFO, Finance Manager, Management Consultant or Investment Banking.
Excellent communication skills in English.
A strong leader and communicator with the ability to collaborate across departments.
A doer that can handle uncertain situations and make decisions under pressure
Be comfortable to roll up your sleeves and work operationally to get things done
A passion for working in a dynamic scale-up environment
Bonus Qualifications:
Experience in the cryptocurrency industry.
Experience with publicly listed companies.
Communication skills in Swedish.
Application Process
As part of the company's growth journey, you will have opportunities to make an impact and develop in your career.
We encourage you to apply through the link at your earliest opportunity. The deadline for applications is October 31st. Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled prior to the application deadline.
If you have any questions, please contact Ida-Maria Rundén at ida-maria.runden@capega.se
