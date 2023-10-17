CFD Simulation Engineer
2023-10-17
Scania genomgår nu en transformation från att vara en leverantör av lastbilar, bussar och motorer till en leverantör av kompletta och hållbara transportlösningar.ENXPS - The Fluid Dynamics and Acoustic Simulation group is currently looking for an engineer to join our CFD team at Scania. The group provides a full understanding of internal flows and acoustic properties for various components and systems at Scania, including exhaust after treatment, air intake, and HVAC-systems. We work in close cooperation with our internal customers within the R&D organization and external customers MAN and Navistar as a part of the TRATON group.
Your assignments
As a CFD engineer, you play an important role in cross-functional teams, focusing on both the early stages of the design process and field quality improvements on existing products. The main objective is to help optimize the design with a focus on performance properties. You will cooperate with test and design engineers in order to develop new simulation methods. You will work with various design groups at Scania and will get a thorough understanding of the product. You will be able to grow into a specialized role within simulation and through our PEP (Personnel Enhancement Program) experience learn more about testing.
Your profile
We believe you have a master degree in the area of mechanical engineering or physics. You have knowledge in internal flow simulations and solving complex flow problems. Skills in pre-processing tools (ANSA) and experience with CFD solver STAR-CCM+ or OpenFoam is preferred. We require that you have a good knowledge in Linux OS. You are an analytic and well organized team-player driven by quality awareness. Skills in communication, ability to present a complex issue and result in an educational way are some of your strengths. Experience of and interest in vehicle technology is an advantage.
We will emphasize on the following parts in your profile:
• Fresher/Graduate CFD simulation engineer, with 0-4 years of experience
• Very good communication skills with a customer focus
• English speaking and writing fluency
• Ambitious with internal drive and ability to make decisions
• Interest in both our daily product development using simulations as well as in method development
For further information
Contact Kim Petersson, kim.petersson@scania.com
.
Is it you we are looking for? Submit your application today!
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-11-01. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
