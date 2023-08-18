CFD Engineer to Electric Drive - Temporary post for one year
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
CFD Engineer to Electric Drive - Temporary post for one year
Electric Driveline Dimensioning
The Electric Driveline Department is a part of the Vehicle Propulsion Unit that is responsible for the complete electric driveline system, including electrical machine, inverter, transmission, mounts and drive shafts. The department is now facing a truly exciting future, as Volvo Cars has decided to do in-house development of transmissions and electrical machines that are needed for electrical drivelines in our vehicle programs.
About us
The position we're now recruiting for is within the sub team "Thermofluids" which is working with CFD & thermal simulations. The position is a temporary post for one year (as deputy for a CAE engineer who will be on parental leave).
The group "97770 - Electric Driveline Dimensioning" consists of 4 sub teams with a total of 32 employees. Our main tasks are to model, simulate and analyze physical properties of the complete electric driveline system, to support related subsystem and component design work. We are now looking for a CAE Engineer interested in new technologies and applications within this subject area. In our group you will get the opportunity to develop your own skills in cooperation with experienced colleagues. Together we make a difference in the development of electric drivelines and contribute to even better Volvo Cars!
What you will do
* perform simulation and analysis of electric driveline components and systems
* define and analyze design prerequisites
* participate in early product development phase as well as in the industrialization phase
* verify CAE models and CAE results
* participate in planning and analysis of physical testing connected to CAE
* make and present CAE reports.
You and your skills
You are a team player with strong communications skills and a genuine interest in technology.
You practice conceptual thinking with a holistic view and act when required.
You are a fast learner with an analytical and solution-based mindset.
Your technical competence and frequent interaction with different teams creates innovative solutions.
* You are skilled in
* StarCCM+ or other commercial CFD tools
* Python
* Java
Meritorious: CATIA CAE, Teamcenter, Previous experience in electronics or thermal simulations
Like to know more?
For questions regarding the position please contact Team Manager, Eva Haglund at eva.haglund@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior recruiter Kristin Lövgren at kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
You are welcome with your application no later than 2023-08-29.
Please not that we do not handle any applications via mail.
