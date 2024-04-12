Cfd Engineer To Alten Gothenburg!
2024-04-12
ALTEN CAE is expanding, and for our CFD team in Göteborg we are now recruiting a CFD engineer with experience from the automotive industry.
You will be part of ALTENs CFD team, and you will work both inhouse at ALTEN and at the client site. The role is wide within CFD and cover topics such as climate comfort, thermodynamics, aerodynamic and contamination simulations. Depending on your background and interest there is also the possibility to work within system simulations and 1D CFD. You will be part of a team with various competencies and backgrounds, engineers with experience in the range of 1 to 20+ years from different sectors.
We're seeking individuals who exude positivity, demonstrate an outgoing nature, and are driven to cultivate lasting relationships with our customers. If you find fulfillment in problem-solving, embrace creativity, and are dedicated to uncovering innovative solutions through hard work, we invite you to explore this opportunity. Naturally, a genuine interest in technology is essential. Join us in shaping the future!
WE THINK THAT YOU HAVE THE FOLLOWING EXPERIENCE:
A MSc or PhD in relevant area
Minimum 3 years or relevant working experience
Experience of 3D CFD simulations within the automotive sector and preferably electric vehicles
Extensive experience of at least one of the following tools: Star-CCM+, ANSYS Fluent or ANSA
Good communication skills in English
We find it meriting if you have experience from scripting in python and 1D simulations in GT-Suite
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
