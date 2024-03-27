CFD Engineer Aerodynamics
2024-03-27
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 17,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
AFRY Fluid Mechanics Stockholm is looking for a CFD Engineer with a specialisation within Aerodynamics. You will work as a technical expert with respect to aerodynamic CFD simulations towards our customers within the field of automotive, aerospace, and defence. Your responsibilities will include sales and/or customer visits in order to enhance AFRYs presence within the aforementioned fields. The extent and content of the projects varies and are conducted either in-house at our office or on-site at our customers.
Your competence and drive, along with the extensive engineering and business experience within AFRY, will create and develop opportunities at some of the leading engineering and product development companies in the world.
Qualifications
You have a MSc or PhD in aerospace, mechanical engineering, engineering physics or similar and are specialized within aerodynamics. You have at least 3-5 years of CFD experience and several years from the automotive, aerospace, or defence industry.
You have a solid experience from CFD-softwares like: Fluent, StarCCM, PowerFlow, or OpenFoam, etc.
As a person you are meticulous, ambitious, curios and customer oriented. You are a true team player and appreciate the value added by working prestigeless together with your colleagues to find the best solution for our customers. You also have good communicative skills, both oral and in writing, and can explain complex issues in a comprehensible manner.
Additional Information
We are looking for someone who wants to be part of AFRY's success story. Are you passionate about technology development? Do you like to work together to find the best solution? Then we can offer you career opportunities in a modern workplace with challenging assignments and exciting projects all over the world.
The AFRY Group is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employer among engineers. At AFRY you will be involved in developing innovative and sustainable solutions within infrastructure, energy and industry. We are always looking for the sharpest skills that can create a future society together with us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will learn from you.
Contact:
Sebastian Kroonder
email: Sebastian.Kroonder@afry.com
Mobile: +46 70 299 53 98
Last day to apply, May 30th
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
