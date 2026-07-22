Cfao For A Growing Start-Up
Enginzyme AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Solna Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Solna
2026-07-22
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Enginzyme AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Purpose
The CFAO is responsible for the organisation's entire finance, accounting and administrative functions. Acting as the Chief Executive Officer's principal advisor on all the above matters, also member of the Management team, they ensure the reliability of financial information, oversee the budgeting process, secure the funding required to support business operations and ensure compliance with legal, tax and Human Resources obligations.
1. Financial Management and Reporting
• Develop and maintain the company's financial governance framework
• Ensure accurate accounting in accordance with applicable standards
• Manage budgeting, forecasting, cost reconciliation and cash flow planning
• Ensure appropriate internal controls are in place
• Prepare annual budgets, update forecasts, and conduct financial analyses
• Prepare monthly reports, quarterly reports, and annual financial statements
• Report risks and significant variances
• Ensure compliance with tax and VAT regulations
• Manage reporting to regulatory authorities,
2. Support other functions effectiveness
• Build the tools and process to enable costs reconciliation within R&D activities and research programs
• Accompany commercial and PLM in product ramp-up and working capital requirements
• Manage financial reporting to grant providers and collaboration partners
• Coordinate the ways of working between the functions regarding invoicing/procurement/AP/AR,
3. Administration, Human Resources and Support Functions
• Oversee administrative processes, leads AP/AR and financial systems
• Manage contracts including recruitments and all corporate administration requirements
• Coordinate internal team (Office manager and Legal counsel), coordinate external providers of accounting, audit, and legal services
• Manages HR in collaboration with Office manager, CEO and function leads,
4. Financing and Capital Raising
• Support the CEO and Board in capital raising activities,
• Prepare financial materials for equity offerings, loans, grants, and research funding.
• Participate in due diligence processes if any,
5. Risk Management and Compliance
• Ensure compliance with laws, regulations, and financing agreements
• Oversee insurance coverage and internal control procedures,
Requirements
At minimum 5 years of experience in a comparable experience (CFAO, CFO, Chief Admin, Chief of Staff), ideally in a start-up or dedicated Business Unit setup.
Your knowledge of the legal, tax and accounting obligations in Sweden is mandatory. Fluency in Swedish and English is required.
References will be asked.
Why us, why you?
Enginzyme is a > 30 employees & hiring company, operating in the exciting field of biomanufacturing. We entertain collaborations with industrial, research and investment companies across the globe, just within our team more than 20 nationalities are represented.
We need financial expertise and admin skills, combined to an agile mindset to help the company structuring and progressing in its growth trajectory.
Like the company, you will be building the role and the team as the company progresses. Your willingness to learn, your ability to structure the tasks and process efficiently between the functions, your interpersonal skills also, will be key factors of success while joining an exciting journey.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14
E-post: aymeric@enginzyme.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EnginZyme AB
(org.nr 556965-8494)
Tomtebodavägen 6 (visa karta
)
171 65 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Enginzyme AB Kontakt
CEO
Aymeric de Gantes aymeric@enginzyme.com +33645340103 Jobbnummer
10008784