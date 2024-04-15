Certified Welding Inspector
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Skövde Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Skövde
2024-04-15
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Responsibilities for certified welding inspector:
• Pressure/hydro testing
• Impact testing
• Nozzle reinforcement
• Radiographic examination
• Ensures proper installation of equipment, cable, glands, term lungs and kits, trays, tubing/fittings, and other bulks
• Recommends updates/revisions to policies and procedures based on field observations where procedures may not be followed because they are unclear, incorrect, or non-existent
• Documents and reports inspection findings and construction activities to meet standards, industry practices, and safety and environmental guidelines
• Recommends additional training, if deemed necessary, for field personnel based on findings of inspections
• Writing of test reports (tensile, bends, charpy, macros)
• Perform structural steel inspections
Qualifications for certified welding inspector
• Ability to perform job duties that require standing, kneeling, crouching, twisting upper body, and lifting <50 lbs
• Must have current Certified Welding certification
• Must also demonstrate successful leadership and team building skills
• Current CWI certification
• Any certifications in MT, PT, UT and/or RT a plus
• Minimum requirements as outlined by AWS for obtaining a CAWI certification Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-25
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8611137