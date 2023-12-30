Certification Engineer for Technical Service
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Haninge Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Haninge
2023-12-30
, Ödeshög
, Hjo
, Vadstena
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB i Haninge
, Trollhättan
, Göteborg
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
We are looking for a Certification Engineer to strengthen our team within Certification & Regulation Compliance. We can offer a position with varied tasks ranging from project management of in-house testing projects, witness testing at costumer's facilities and regulation interpretation. To be successful in this position you need to have a good understanding of vehicle drive lines as well as vehicle testing. Does this sound like something for you? Then apply for the position and become a part of our small and close-knit team.
The Certification & Regulation Compliance team are responsible for all activities regarding accredited testing and technical service activities within AVL. Our regulation scope covers air pollutant emissions, electric range, engine power, noise emissions, coupling devices and more!
* Work in a team to help our customers with certification processes
* Interpretation of regulations and directives
* Lead projects in-house with focus on help our test cell operators to run tests according to relevant regulations
* Build and maintain a contact network within global AVL.
* Projects are executed both in-house and at costumer locations.
Travel up to approximately 10 days per month
• You have passion for technology and want to work broadly with different disciplines relevant to modern vehicle development.
* Engineering degree in Vehicle Engineering, Mechanical engineering, or equivalent work experience.
* You have experience with and interest in vehicle testing or other relevant work experience
* Experience from certification work is of merit.
* Well organized and enthusiastic team member that can lead the work forward
* Fluent in both Swedish and English
* Drivers license B Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "36196-42150672". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB Kontakt
Viktor Mähler +46 737736708 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8360960