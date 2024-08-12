Certification Engineer for a company within the automotive industry!
Are you passionate about advancing sustainable transport solutions? Do you have extensive experience in certification processes and a keen eye for detail? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
About the position
On behalf of our client, Perido is looking for an experienced Certification Engineer. The company is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions and is driving the transition to a sustainable transport system. You will be working from the office that is located in Södertälje, with the possibility to work remotely a couple of days a week.
Your daily tasks
You will be a part of the company's Masses and Dimensions Team, where your commitment will be crucial for our team to deliver high quality solutions. You will have broad responsibilities and work mainly with the following tasks:
Certification processes where you will be responsible for leading and implementing certification processes in the area of exhibitions and dimensional certification
Work closely with our customers to ensure that all certification requirements are met and that they receive the support they need throughout the entire certification process
Ensure that all processes and results meet the highest quality standards and comply with relevant regulations and standards
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a goal-oriented person with the ability to prioritize your own work. You work in a well-structured manner, and you also put a lot of effort into a good collaboration with your colleagues.
Are you the one we are waiting for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Master's degree in engineering
Extensive knowledge of the certification process in general and more specifically within
the area of exhibition & Dimensional certification
Fluent in English
Knowledge of CATIA, ENOVIA and OAS
Meritorious
Proficiency in Swedish and/or Chinese
Knowledge of TestIt etc.
Contract type and hours
1-year full-time consulting assignment until 2025-08-04. Start 2024-08-05.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg, you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34727 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
