Certification Engineer
2022-12-15
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 811 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
This role focuses on TDE- Technical Data expert & DFE- Design for Environment
As a DEF Engineer Sustainability will be one of your core values and the role focuses on interpreting and fulfilling the legal standards to produce sustainable products.
Works with mandatory EU and Country specified Certifications and Regulation.
Implementing and ensuring that the products have the right certifications, meet current standards and legal requirements. in Development and Life cycle Management Phase.
Also be a part of sub projects e.g. RoHS regulations.
Responsible for implementing, maintaining, and proactively updating the standards for every component to the whole product that satisfies future standards.
Responsible to documenting the information for CE Declaration.
Responsible to communicate and coordinate with Purchasing and Engineering division to purchase and use of right materials that satisfies the current and future standards.
As a Technical data expert, you will be responsible for handling technical data and supports in Certification i.e., Mandatory EU and country specific certification in Heat Pump Production.
Responsible for collecting, maintaining and updating the data.
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Required skills and qualifications
Degree in Engineering or equivalent (Msc preferred).
Understand and interpret the regulations and standards.
Good at technical documentation.
Coordination or project leading skills.
Knowledge about European standards/Directives applicable to heat pumps and residential heating systems is a plus.
Proficiency with Microsoft office tools (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Visio, and Project).
Personal Skills
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Able to take responsibility for own work and apply own initiative to finding solutions.
Results oriented and pro-active attitude.
Enjoys Administration tasks.
Problem solving mindset.
Ability to work in a team environment.
Attention to detail.
Additional Information
Your future job location offers you
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "9 to 5" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
