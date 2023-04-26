CEO to Consupedia
Academic Work Sweden AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a results-oriented leader with a passion for sustainability? Do you want to make a real impact in creating a better future and revolutionize the food industry? Apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Do you want to make a difference in the world? Are you an experienced leader with a background in FMCG or retail? Consupedia is a company dedicated to creating a sustainable future by revolutionizing the food industry and are now looking for a CEO to lead them on their mission.
Consupedia has developed the world's largest sustainability database and their unique process sets a new standard for evaluating the sustainability of food products. They provide us with an extensive amount of sustainability information such as the impact on climate, biodiversity, and social justice. Their work helps customers become more aware of their role in contributing to a better world.
As their CEO, you will lead a team of passionate and dedicated professionals, driving growth, innovation, and sustainability in all that they do.
The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of success in a leadership position, with experience in FMCG or retail and a passion for sustainability. You'll be a strategic thinker with a strong ability to drive results, and you'll be comfortable taking calculated risks in pursuit of the company's goals.
If you're someone who is truly passionate about making a difference, creating a better world, and making relevant information accessible to the public, we want to hear from you. Join Consupedia's mission to create a more sustainable future for all.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Drive sales and revenue growth
• Develop and implement strategic plans to expand the company's reach and impact, both domestically and internationally
• Have full P&L responsibility
• Build and lead high-performing teams, providing mentorship and guidance to team members
• Have overall responsibility for marketing initiatives and campaigns, ensuring alignment with the company's mission and values
• Continuously monitor industry trends and identify opportunities for growth and innovation
• Champion the company's sustainability-focused mission and values, both internally and externally, and serve as a public advocate for the company's initiatives and impact
• Foster a culture of enthusiasm, creativity, and collaboration within the company, inspiring team members to achieve their full potential and work towards the company's goals
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
To succeed in this role, you'll need a strong understanding of the business landscape and the FMCG and retail industries, as well as a laser focus on achieving results and driving growth. You'll need to be comfortable taking calculated risks and seeking out new opportunities to innovate and grow. You'll also need to be an excellent communicator and collaborator, able to build strong relationships both internally and externally and work effectively with teams and stakeholders at all levels.
Other requirements for this role is;
• Experience in leadership positions within FMCG or retail industries
• Proven track record of driving sales and revenue growth
• Experience building and leading high-performing teams, providing mentorship and guidance to team members
• Experience driving innovation and change within an organization, with a proven ability to identify and seize new opportunities for growth and impact.
• Fluency in English, written and spoken alike
Candidates with experience in mission-driven or socially responsible organizations are particularly desirable.
It is also considered meriting if you have
• Strong background in sustainability or related fields, with a demonstrated passion for creating a better world
• Experience of developing and implementing strategic plans for domestic and international expansion
• Demonstrated success in marketing and brand building, with a keen understanding of how to communicate a brand's mission and values to a wider audience
Practical info
Place of employment: Stockholm
Extent: Full time
Start date: ASAP, with regard to notice period
In this process Consupedia is working together with AW Executive Search, if you have any questions, please contact Recruitment Consultant Charlotte at charlotte.runsbech@awexecutivesearch.se
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Consupedia has developed the world's largest sustainability database for food together with the University of Dalarna and the Royal Institute of Technology. Consupedia's database contains comprehensive sustainability information on products on the Swedish market. Their unique process sets a new standard for evaluating the sustainability of food products and allows us to assign each ingredient in a food product an unlimited amount of sustainability information such as impact on climate, biodiversity, and social justice. Their customers include for example Reitan and Martin & Servera
Read more about the company here: https://consupedia.com/ Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15092947". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7701590