CEO / Sales Manager
2024-04-08
LEXAMO AB
CEO /Sales Man to LEXAMO
Background
LEXAMO AB sells consultancy services to designs and manufacturing companies within electric boilers and electric boiler systems on different levels as Engineer lead and on management levels as Project, Technical and General. Same services have also been offered to the offshore market.
Our clients are mainly within district heating-plants, power plants, process industry, real estate and the marine industry. Our main target has been Swedish companies that have broad connection to the Chinese market. However recently the opportunity has become possible to start and increase spare parts sales both in China and South East Asia as well within EU and also with possibilities to connect high quality Chinese manufacturing for the South Asia and EU market.
In order to take this opportunity with the sales and further connections LEXAMO AB needs to recruit a CEO / Sales Manager to lead the Company forward into these future and upcoming possibilities and with the aim to grow the company
Job brief / Responsibilities
Develop high quality business strategies and plans ensuring the sales market and possible manufacturing sites
Ensure that new possibilities and clients can be withheld and increased
Establish an overall plan that are consistent with the overall goals.
Make high-quality intervention schedule in order to build trust relations with key partners and stakeholders
Enforce adherence to local legal guidelines to maintain the company's legality.
To create and review financial and non-financial reports to devise solutions or improvements
Build trust relations with key partners and stakeholders and act as a point of contact for important shareholders
Analyze problematic situations and occurrences and provide solutions to ensure company survival and growth.
Maintain a deep knowledge of the markets and industry.
Requirements and skills
Proven experience as CEO and/or Sales Manager.
Experience in developing profitable strategies and implementing vision
Strong understanding of corporate finance and performance management principles
Experience of Marketing and Production of High Voltage Boilers.
In-depth knowledge of Chinese business culture and their decision processes
An entrepreneurial mindset with organizational and leadership skills
Analytical abilities and problem-solving skills
Good skills in English and Chinese language
Broad network with Chinese boiler operator and manufacturer.
The Organization
LEXAMO AB is a small consultancy company mainly worked with hiring out single staff on management / project management levels to companies within electrical boiler industry and in the offshore market. The aim is now to increase this with possible sales of spare parts, logistic and manufacturing with the main focus for the market between EU and China. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-24
E-post: axel.franzen@telia.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lexamo AB
(org.nr 556853-7004)
Grokareby 235 (visa karta
)
442 93 KAREBY Kontakt
Axel Christian Franzén axel.franzen@telia.com +46703253617 Jobbnummer
8595963