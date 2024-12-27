Ceo For The International Space Research Organization Eiscat
Do you want to lead and develop a technically advanced and research-driven organization towards a more business-oriented future? As CEO of EISCAT, you will shape and further develop a cutting-edge research organization. EISCAT provides unique research opportunities through its advanced radar facilities, which, among other things, study the Sun 's impact on Earth.
Link to Swedish version: https://bit.ly/40b35CG
EISCAT is a newly established Swedish state-owned company with internationally recognized operations. The organization has its origins in 1975 and has a strong research profile, offering the opportunity to study the atmosphere and ionosphere in the polar regions using its technically advanced facilities. EISCAT also contributes to new insights and research findings, for example, regarding the Sun's impact on Earth, solar storms, space debris, satellites, and more.
As CEO, you will be responsible for the following areas:
• Developing and implementing the company 's long-term strategy, with a focus on goals, outcomes, and innovation related to both existing and new national and international research collaborations.
• Leading and managing the transition to a state-owned company, with an emphasis on strategic development and change management.
• Inspiring and leading a multifaceted organization with expertise in technology and research.
• Strengthening the brand externally, including efforts to increase the utilization of the facilities.
• Managing and developing international relations and collaborations with government stakeholders, research partners, and space industry actors.
• Overseeing the company's financial planning and results, with a focus on balanced finances, sustainable growth, and efficient resource utilization.
• Regularly participating in meetings and conferences in the Nordic region and internationally.
• Preserving and strengthening the company's culture and pride, while ensuring future competence supply.
We are looking for you who...
• has an academic degree in a relevant field, such as industrial engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, or computer science. We believe that you may have experience in leading and developing a research-oriented organization. You also have extensive experience in leading change and development processes.
EISCAT operates in an exciting international context, so it is of great importance that you have experience working in international collaborations. You will have colleagues and employees from various countries, and therefore, you must have excellent language skills in English as well as proficiency in one or more of the Scandinavian languages.
A doctoral degree is an advantage, as you will be working closely with employees and external researchers with strong academic backgrounds. Experience in a technology-intensive environment or organization is also a plus. Additionally, experience in leading operations with a business-oriented focus is valuable.
We are seeking you who are an experienced and steady leader...
• with sound judgment and personal maturity. You possess a strong business acumen and a natural drive to achieve results through strategic thinking and effective decision-making. You are curious about development and change, combining this with persistence, a desire to achieve results, and the ability to meet goals. You are communicative, clear, and adept at establishing and maintaining long-term contacts, relationships, and collaborations.
Why choose EISCAT?
This role offers the opportunity to work in an international research environment with cutting-edge technology and unique challenges. You will have the exclusive opportunity to influence both the organization's future and its role in scientific development.
We offer a workplace with highly engaged colleagues who possess deep expertise, a workplace with short decision-making paths where you can utilize and develop your skills while contributing to the organization's growth.
Welcome to join us on our journey!
Employment Type, Location, and Office
This is a permanent, full-time position, with a start date to be agreed upon. Some flexibility for remote work is available. The position is security classified, and the workplace is located at EISCAT 's headquarters in Kiruna.
Recruitment Process, Next Steps, and Contact Information
Adecco is pleased to support EISCAT in this important recruitment process. You can apply by clicking the application button on this page, where you will be asked to upload your CV and cover letter.
The deadline for applications is January 19, 2025.
If you are selected for an interview, you will be contacted on January 20, and the first interviews (digital interviews) will take place starting January 21. You will meet with me, Cecilia Colleen Gabrielsson, Senior Recruitment Consultant at Adecco.
If you progress further, you will be invited to an in-person interview at the headquarters in Kiruna on February 3 or 4, with the hiring manager and the Chair of the Board, Anna Rathsman, among others. The process may include assessments, for which you will receive prior information. The process will conclude with reference checks.
Please do not hesitate to contact Cecilia Colleen Gabrielsson at cecilia.gabrielsson@adecco.se
or +46 73-684 79 27 if you have any questions regarding the recruitment process. If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Acting CEO Henrik Andersson at henrik.andersson@eiscat.se
