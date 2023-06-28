CEO
2023-06-28
We are now looking for a CEO to Happy Socks!
As our CEO you will be responsible for executing the Happy Socks business strategy at scale and pace to capture the clear opportunities ahead. You will work closely with the Happy Socks leadership team and Board to drive profitable growth and expand the brand's reach globally and ubiquity of product across channels.
We are looking for a visionary leader with a proven record of building and transforming a brand-led, consumer-focused organisation. You have a background from a brand-led business known for best-in-class customer experience and omnichannel operations and have a proven track record of driving growth and commercial results while building a strong culture. With an entrepreneurial mindset, and a passion for delivering outstanding customer experiences, you will be inspired by Happy Sock's vision and the opportunity to build a world-class business.
Key objectives will include:
Own and continue to develop the Happy Socks vision and strategy, articulating it clearly to the organisation and translating it into actionable plans in every area of the business
Continue to invest in the Happy Socks digital platform and technology systems. Connect up the Happy Socks customer experience to deliver higher customer LTV and a seamless omnichannel experience
Lead the evolution of the Happy Socks brand to reflect the positive values, making it more accessible while retaining its authenticity and reputation.
Evaluate additional growth areas for the business, including new immature or untapped geographies
Be a strong and visible leader of the organisation and Happy Socks culture. Develop the leadership team and management team to ensure world class expertise at the top table and bench strength in key functions, and mentor/ guide a talented team that's still learning.
Build a close rapport and working relationship with the Board.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-10
E-post: career@happysocks.com Omfattning
