Central Technical Support Engineer - Car Service Business
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
The purpose for Car Service Business is to enable an effortless car usage and service experience. The automotive industry is currently under-going a significant transformation driven by changing consumer behaviors, technology shifts and digitalization.
At Global Technical Support, within Car Service Business you are part of a global team with the purpose to safeguard that our consumers continuously have the freedom to move, by providing preventative & precise support for our mobility solutions.
What you will do
As a Support Engineer, you are the interface between markets and problem-solving functions within Volvo Cars Central functions. You will be key in our continuous change in finding solutions to problems and get our products repaired and back in customer hands, and all workweeks will be different.
Is this a workweek you find exciting?
• Fault trace a car with Electrical or Connectivity symptoms.
• Connect to a retailer workshops to assist with software downloads.
• Handle cases with different technical questions, important with correct, swift and timely response as we help workshops to repair the cars for our customers.
• Setting up logging equipment and send to a car in a workshop.
• Cooperate with other Technical Helpdesk Colleagues in the markets globally.
You and your skills
You are a true team player who collaborates across teams, levels, and locations, as interacting and balancing internal stakeholders is a part of every workday. We believe you are curious, good at networking and making contacts, which is necessary in this position to solve problems.
You are also a person with high integrity that feel comfortable to stand up for your findings in a way that creates trust.
We believe you have some years of experience from fault tracing and working with Electric System, Software and/or Connectivity, after your university graduation in a technical field of engineering.
As you will communicate with stakeholders globally, it is very important to have solid spoken and written English skills, as well as strong presentation skills. Most of all, we believe you are strongly passionate about the technical side of our cars, with the end-customer in focus and pushing our innovation forward.
After-market experience is meritorious.
Where you'll be
You will be based at Volvo Cars facilities in Torslanda, Sweden.
What we offer
We offer you a clear purpose and empowerment from day one, continuous feedback, learning and growth, a dynamic and respectful work environment.
Curious and want to join us?
You are welcome to submit your application via the link below.
For questions regarding the position, and to get to know your potential manager, please contact Göran Björnstedt via email goran.bjornstedt@volvocars.com
.
Let us know why you think you would be an ideal fit for this role in your application letter!
We want your application in English at the latest 2024-10-23.
Please note that CV's via email cannot be accepted due to GDPR. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74138-42889005". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Pedram Yousefi 46729669876 Jobbnummer
8943820