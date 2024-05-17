Central Demand Planner
Husqvarna AB / Logistikjobb / Jönköping Visa alla logistikjobb i Jönköping
2024-05-17
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About The Organization
The Global Planning & Inventory Management function operates within the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Global Operations organization. It comprises two teams, one based in Huskvarna and the other in the US, totaling approximately 50 members.
We have a global governance ensuring planning & inventory meets our targets and customers' expectations on finished goods. We are responsible for processing sales demand, managing inventory levels and supply plans as well as monitoring the execution of the plans. Additionally, we streamline the flow of goods from factories and suppliers to sales companies and distributors. Our organization serves as the central hub for all communication between sales companies/distributors and factories/suppliers, encompassing aspects such as forecasts, orders, delivery information and invoicing.
As Demand Planner for finished goods you will work in a dynamic global environment and cross functionally with sales, marketing, finance, product management and operations. Strong understanding of sales forecasting and planning best practices, analytical, statistical and reasoning skills, attention to detail, and the ability to communicate effectively play a key role.
Areas of responsibility
Work actively together with our Sales organization to improve Forecast Accuracy.
Coordinate Planning in launches & eliminations in the product range.
Responsible for generating demand forecasts for the period not forecasted by our Sales organization.
Ensuring accurate reporting and monitor KPIs
Stay close in collaboration and communication to stakeholders as Sales, Planners, Product management to understand markets, trends and other relevant information to create an accurate demand forecast
Reporting and analysis of data for preparing business decisions
Lead and be a part of cross-functional meetings
Drive continuous process improvements
Who are you?
You have an excellent understanding of supply chain processes and a relevant university degree. Experience of relevant demand forecasting or sales planning is beneficial. Excellent and effective in interpersonal communication, presentation and building professional relationships. Fluent in English, both in speaking and writing. Strong capability to work cross functional is required as well as extensive knowledge and understanding of how to analyze & model data from different sources for preparing key business decisions (e.g. advanced Excel skills, PowerBI). Experience in working with Logility or another advanced demand planning system/software is beneficial.
You should be analytical, structured, organized and thorough. Being service minded and flexible is natural for you as well as demonstrate ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously in a fast-paced work environment. You have a proven record of being target oriented, empowered, being used to take initiatives and be ambitious in delivering high quality on time.
You will work mainly individually but be a part of a smaller team supporting each other to reach common targets. The work also includes creating long-term relationships and co-operation with international colleagues within Husqvarna Group.
Location: Huskvarna (SE) We offer a hybrid working model but expect you to be at our office two days a week together with the rest of the team
This is a fixed term contract until 2025-09-19
So, if you feel that this challenge suits you, we would like to know more about you. A warm welcome with your application! We apply ongoing selection and do not accept applications via mail, due to GDPR.
For more information about the position please contact hiring manager Malin Sand, malin.sand@husqvarnagroup.com
. For more information about the recruitment process please contact Sebastian Glaas, Talent Acquisition Partner. sebastian.glaas@husqvarnagroup.com
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold via dealers and retailers to both consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
8688039